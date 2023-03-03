                 

*
banner

News

rooms4groups ready for National qualifiers

If you get the nod from the judges at Huddersfield or Corby this weekend then make sure you get in touch with the right people to sort your National Finals accommodation out on Monday morning

rooms
  If you get the qualification nod then make sure you get in touch with Rooms4Groups

Friday, 03 March 2023

        

Just a reminder that if your band claims one of the qualification places up for grabs at this weekend's Yorkshire (and Fourth Section Midlands) Regional Championships for either London or Cheltenham, then first thing Monday morning you need to get in touch with the experts at rooms4groups.

Exciting

They told 4BR: "It's always exciting to see which bands will be competing at the National Finals later this year and we have already helped people with their needs following the Midlands and North West Regional Championships.

We are also delighted to be able to offer our expertise and years of experience to help those from Yorkshire and we have several hotels pre-booked and ready to go with exclusive deals specially negotiated for the National Final weekends.

Best wishes

They added: "We would like to wish all the bands competing at Huddersfield the very best of luck for this weekend!"

The team at Rooms4groups HQ will be ready and waiting on Monday morning to make qualification success hassle free for London and Cheltenham.

Get in touch

If you are successful, then do not waste any time and get in touch with us at:
bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk

The team at Rooms4groups HQ will be ready and waiting on Monday morning to make qualification success hassle free for London and Cheltenham4BR

Deals at:

Check out the exclusive band hotel deals we have available now for
Cheltenham Finals weekend at:

Holiday Inn Gloucester Cheltenham
£69 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£95 per person SINGLE inc breakfast
Free coach parking, leisure facilities, within 10 miles of the Centaur

Jury's Inn Cheltenham
£79 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£139 per person SINGLE inc breakfast
Only 5 miles from the Centaur,
leisure facilities

Mercure Gloucester Bowden Hall
£69 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£115 per person SINGLE inc breakfast

Holiday Inn Express Cheltenham
£79 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£150 per person SINGLE inc breakfast

Citrus Cheltenham
£55 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£95 per person SINGLE inc breakfast
Bargain deal!
Best price in the town centre

Doubletree Cheltenham
£89 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£135 per person SINGLE inc breakfast
2 night minimum stay

Bank House Worcester
£75 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£129 per person SINGLE inc breakfast
Ideal location for Northern / Scottish bands — reduced travelling time from home

Travelodge Gloucester
From £59 pppn ROOM ONLY

Travelodge Cheltenham
From £49 pppn ROOM ONLY

Travelodge Tewkesbury
From £49 pppn ROOM ONLY

Travelodge Amesbury
From £49 pppn ROOM ONLY

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbeARCHIVE

Take a visit to the Brass Band Archive in Huddersfield

March 3 • Add a little something extra to your visit to the Yorkshire Area Championships this weekend by enjoying a quick visit to the Brass Band Archives just down the road.

rooms

rooms4groups ready for National qualifiers

March 3 • If you get the nod from the judges at Huddersfield or Corby this weekend then make sure you get in touch with the right people to sort your National Finals accommodation out on Monday morning

Corby

Back to the Cube for Midlands Fourth Section

March 3 • The Fourth Section Midlands Regional Championship takes place at The Core Theatre in Corby on Saturday.

Black Dyke

Black Dyke looking to claim fourth place...

March 3 • Black Dyke will surely be delighted if they claim fourth place at the Yorkshire Regional Championships this weekend..

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 5 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

March 3 • Make a name for yourself! Be the player that fills the final gap! We only need one more player for a full band. FRONT ROW CORNET REQUIRED. All other positions are filled. We are a hard-working, fun and progressive band.

Besses Boys' Band

March 3 • Following a successful Area contest, and due to relocation, Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section NW) are looking for a SOLO EUPHONIUM to join the band.. . Rehearsals take place Monday and Friday, 19:30-21:30 in Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB.

South Yorkshire Police

March 2 • Musical Director. 1st section band -based in Hellaby, Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Pro Cards »

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top