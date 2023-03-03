Cory in tune with BBC appearance

As septet form Cory Band made their mark at the BBC this week with their appearance on the RADIO3 'In Tune' arts programme.

Philip Harper and an ensemble for Cory Band certainly made their mark at the BBC this week when they were featured on Radio3's 'In Tune' arts programme

Following the appearance of the great Welsh operatic singer Bryn Terfel on St David's Day, presenter Sean Rafferty said that he was joined for the programme on 2nd March by a group of musicians who would "give him a run for this money".

Cory septet

The Cory septet ensemble was made up of MD, Philip Harper, Tom Hutchinson, Glyn Williams, Richard Knight, Tommy Tynan, Gareth Johnson, Neil Blockley, Owain Llestyn and opened with a special version arranged by Philip of T.J. Powell's march 'Castell Caerfilli'.

They followed that with another special version of 'All Through the Night', whilst both Philip and players such as Neil Blockley and principal cornet Tom Hutchinson spoke about their motivation and success, repertoire and future projects and concerts — as well as what stops them from falling out.

Tom was also featured in 'Glorious Ventures', whilst they finished off with the finale from 'The Italian Girl in Algiers'.

Elsewhere on the programme was music from Wagner, Walton, Strauss, Scriabin and Poulenc.

Enjoy:





https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001jctp