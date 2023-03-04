Report & Results: 2023 Yorkshire Regional Championships

Black Dyke, Hebden Bridge, Meltham & Meltham Mills, Huddersfield & Ripponden and Oughtibridge claim the titles in Huddersfield.

Relevant as well as redundant elements of exclusivity were displayed at the Yorkshire Regional Championships.

Black Dyke's unique double hat-trick of victories was certainly prescient. A superb rendition of 'Red Priest' secured a 25th Area success and gave Prof Nicholas Childs his 40th overall. It was as good a performance of Philip Wilby's work as you are likely to hear this year.

Rarity

The rarity value was seen by the record books, which revealed it was the first Championship Section victory off number 1 for over 50 years. The MD and his band now occupy sole membership of exclusive contesting clubs that could take a generation or more to open their doors to new members.

It was an outcome reinforced earlier in the day as the audience enjoyed the performance of Barnsley Metropolitan Band. They took to the stage in the Third Section under MD Alex Francis packed with youngsters eager to impress just as much as their famous Queensbury counterparts.

However, the doors to allowing more of them to enjoy an experience that may lead in future to some of their players being part of a double hat-trick winning band currently remain firmly closed.

Visionless price

As adjudicator Glyn Williams neatly addressed in his Third Section pre-results remarks: If want more bands like Black Dyke, then we need to do everything we can to encourage youngsters to be part of the events we compete at.

Knowing that we still persist with archaic contest rules and outdated traditions that stop bands like Barnsley from doing just that continues to show that contesting exclusivity currently comes at a visionless price.

It was a little ironic then that the event enjoyed the support of the Yorkshire Music Future Trust Fund who presented five awards, each worth £100 towards professional tuition to the youngest players in each section. It was a wonderful gesture — and one that perhaps can be used to generate even greater inclusivity.

It remains though a distant hope (although the Yorkshire Regional Committee is presenting its AGM on-line to encourage increased banding participation) — but one that can't come soon enough.

Barometer brilliance

Traditionalists can of course reflect on the brilliance of the very best bands as a barometer of the region's contesting health. The outlook is certainly good for Black Dyke (and they are also committed to inspiring the next generation through the Yorkshire Youth Band).

Building on their National Final runner-up finish, and their RNCM Brass Band Festival appearance in January, there is a surging self-confidence about them at present.

The MDs appreciation of the Wilby score was complete in its scope and detail; the smooth grandiose accelerando to open enhanced by an acute appreciation of balance and texture (especially the use of mutes) that created the chilly atmosphere of the Venice lagoon that the composer so wittily evoked in his address to the audience before the results.

Triumphant finale

Virtuosity, warmth and lyricism came with the prize-winning solo interventions and the MDs visible insistence on dynamic reserve (his left arm held on a horizontal plane almost permanently throughout), whilst they were one of the few that really captured the witty 'Swingles' inspired 1960s 'do-be' 'do-be' do-ness of the Fuga: L'estro armonico.

By the time Prof Childs drew on huge reserves for the triumphant finale their 'Red Headed' Vivaldi marker shone like a Belisha beacon warning to their rivals.

"An outstanding performance of the highest order, great soloists, great band, great reading", Dr Robert Childs said in his written remarks, whilst Stephen Cobb commented: "A very impressive performance! Outstanding playing on a wonderful reading MD. Appreciated the sensitive playing and precision throughout too."

They also endorsed Bob's detailed pre-results analysis. There he outlined dynamic adherence (from the opening bar) to pacing (both at the opening and closing grandiose sections), intonation (especially mutes), balance, pacing (some bands were uncomfortable in playing five or six notches above the 150), solo and ensemble precision (from cornets and tubas to percussion).

Three levels

For the judges there were three "outstanding" level performances, three "very good" and six that "struggled a little or more", and whilst there was no "poor performance", the duo had no difficulty separating a clear order.

"I'm delighted," Prof Nicholas Childs later told 4BR. "We have a close affinity with Philip Wilby's music so every performance is special — but this just seemed a bit more special than most!"

Amid the celebrations he Childs also took the time to enjoy a special family snapshot with his wife Alison, who claimed her own 10th Yorkshire victory, and their daughter Rebecca who recently joined on baritone and recorded her first.

He added: "I am demanding of all players because we all want to achieve the same thing. This win is every bit as important as any of the others we have enjoyed here in recent years, but it also gives us a huge platform to build on for the Europeans too."

They will certainly head to Malmo full of resurgent collective confidence.

Few complaints

There would have been few complaints even from their most fervent rivals on Sunday night.

There was a great deal of anticipation as Brighouse & Rastrick and Prof David King took the stage, but despite a resplendently grandiose opening, little fissures of uncertainty appeared in the playing that eventually gritted the oily textures and colourings inspired by the MD.

Dr Robert Childs spoke of "errors that eventually cost" at the highest level, and that was the case here. Brighouse knew a title opportunity that slipped through their grasp — the only satisfaction gained was that it didn't also come with missing out on qualification to London this year.

Hammonds delight

Delight for Hammonds though, who qualified again after delivering a hugely impressive account of musical sensibilities and security under Morgan Griffiths. Their confidence is now built on a substantive foundation of top-class quality — one that could well see them challenge for further silverware at the Autumn major majors.

With just two qualification places on offer (Black Dyke was pre-qualified), Rothwell Temperance just missed out after delivering a bravura rendition (aided by the classy contribution of 'Best Instrumentalist' Jef Vermeiren on cornet), that just got a little over- exuberant from the fuga to lose its grip on its qualification focus.

Behind them, Carlton Main Frickley found many admirers with their considered appreciation of the score led by Allan Withington, whilst Grimethorpe were left to rue too many of the errors Bob Childs spoke about in eventually ending sixth.

No exclusivity on errors either with the rest of the contenders though as the remaining places fell into place.

First Section:

Hebden Bridge claimed a first Yorkshire title since 2013 after emerging from a bruising encounter with the filmatic episodes of Philip Lawrence's 'A Day in the Life of a Knight'.

The 2021 Second Section National Champion has continued to make solid progress under MD Christopher Binns, with victory secured by what the judges said was an "outstanding" rendition that, "had so much to offer regarding style and musical shape" and was enhanced by "very finely judged playing and direction."

Touch of elan

It certainly had a touch of elan — zipping with energy and musical character as the talented MD (one of a new generation making a mark at this level) cajoled his troops with his swashbuckling approach.

Both Glyn Williams and Brett Baker later said that they felt the test-piece itself "came out on top"after comparing 13 hardworking, but increasingly inconsistent renditions.

"It was a great piece with so much detail, clarity and effect, but we found ourselves having to address basics that we usually find in the lower sections — intonation, balance, tempo — and especially poor tuning," Glyn explained.

Little disappointing

And whilst he there was some fantastic solo playing, the general standard on the basic elements he said, was "a little disappointing".

That was backed by Brett, who added: "It was enjoyable to hear different interpretations and there was a chance to explore and phrase, but I found myself writing about the need for poise and expression. It is a filmatic piece with a story to tell. Sometimes it was hard, although everyone did offer something."

It was a fair assessment as bands found themselves falling predictably and unpredictably into the clearly signposted pitfalls of the score — both individual and ensemble.

In and out

Joining Hebden Bridge in Cheltenham will be Horbury Victoria, who qualified for the first time since 2015. MD Duncan Beckley has emerged successfully from more Yorkshire battles than most over the years and his experience certainly shone in a performance of noted musical considerations.

In their summing up, the judges alluded to a band "missing out" — which turned out to be Skelmanthorpe.

They took the individual awards for 'Best Soloist' for the super Laura Brown on horn and 'Best Euphonium' for the talented Neil Johnson, but just fell away in collective stamina and cohesion after a highly energised account under MD Martin Heartfield.

The remaining bands also found consistency hard to maintain, with the eventual top-six filled by Marsden Silver, Hade Edge and Old Silkstone in a contest, that as has been shown around the country so far, also gave a battle-hardened indication of First Section standards.

Second Section:

There is something about Meltham & Meltham Mills and the number 1 draw at this event, as the famous Yorkshire band successfully defended their Second Section title by beating rivals from Kelly's Eye for the second successive year.

Since 2001 they have been drawn first here on nine occasions, so they are used to setting the marker for others to beat. And on this occasion, just like last year, nobody did.

"An impressive performance on so many levels," Dr Robert Childs wrote in his summing up, whilst Anne Crookston said their rendition of Rodney Newton's 'Pilgrim's Progress', under MD Tom Haslam was full of "warmth" and "good ensemble playing".

Pilgrim's poise

The MDs understated approach allowed the musical Pilgrim to find their way through the challenges to the Celestial City with a sense of composure and poise; emphasised by some fine solo playing, with principal cornet Paula Spittlehouse becoming the first recipient of the Neil Jowett Trophy as 'Best Principal Cornet'.

They will be joined in Cheltenham by Knottingley Silver who ran them close with a bold account under Kevin Belcher to secure their second finals appearance in three years. They were also helped by outstanding solo contributions too, with a super 'Best Section' bass team and 'Best Soloist' award winner, Andrew Garbutt on Eb bass.

Just missing out was Lindley Band, with Allan Widdop drawing on his years of experience in directing a solid account, whilst Kippax, Slaithwaite and Emley Brass filled the remaining places with renditions that also sought the character of the cleverly conceived score.

Clear analysis

Before the results, Anne Crookston set out a clear analysis of what she and Bob Childs were looking from a piece that they felt every band performed with merit.

"We did not hear a poor performance," Anne said. "The bands rose to the challenge. We heard some great Eb bass playing on a piece that was journey of real character."

Bob added that the results fell into three main parts — a top 4, a middle three of "mixed performances" and a bottom 3 or 4 who struggled a little.

"There was some really fantastic playing, but there were also problems too — even with the winners — all with intonation. Some band though had better players to cope than others with it — simple as that."

Third Section:

Long term commitment was rewarded in the Third Section as Huddersfield & Ripponden Band claimed the Third Section title under MD Adam Bell.

Adam took on the role seven years ago as "a real project" and has inspired a development that has seen them rise from struggling in the Fourth Section in 2016 to a third National Finals appearance — their second in a row — this year.

Perfect fit

"It's the perfect fit for me at the band," Adam later told 4BR. "It's been seven years now and it's a project I wanted to make a long term commitment to and make a lasting impression with the right way.

We won the Fourth Section in 2017 and have progressed slowly but surely since. The win here was all down to our buzz word of 'togetherness' that underpins what we do."

He added: "We work together to get the right balance, so we've been having one full rehearsal a week since Covid, but then added a sectional rehearsal in the run up, so people could commit without making sacrifices elsewhere.

The credit goes to the players and everyone associated with the band — they make things so much easier for me to concentrate on conducting."

Well rounded

And that conducting certainly impressed the judges, with Helen Douthwaite-Teesdale summing up her written remarks on their rendition of Stephen Bulla's 'Chorale & Toccata' by saying it was "a very well rounded performance of quality. You understand the style and this comes across strongly in your work today."

Meanwhile Glyn Williams called it, "a well prepared and polished performanceâ€¦ with super balanced sounds, throughout all dynamics."

The band will now start looking for a Cheltenham hotel — and so too will Clifton & Lightcliffe who also maintained their upwardly mobile progress in securing their qualification place — their first since 2012.

Defined structures

Earlier Glyn spoke of the judges' "pleasure" in hearing "not one bad performance", although they did note that some bands struggled in places with the defined structures of Steven Bulla's expertly crafted work.

"The best really captured the musical elements as well as the basics," he said, before making that timely reminder that investment in youth was the long term key to success, as well as hours of hard work.

Huddersfield's excellent percussion team claimed the Gary Brown Memorial Trophy, whilst the experienced David Crisp deservedly took the 'Best Soloist' award.

With Dinnington Colliery forced to withdraw, there were just seven bands taking part — also an endorsement of his opinion.

Just missing out was a solid rendition from Wetherby & District, whilst the remaining bands of Barnsley Metropolitan, Maltby Miners, Garforth and Gawthorpe Brass '85 all provided performances of musical understanding and merit.

Fourth Section:

It was a weekend when three defending champions maintained their grip on Yorkshire silverware.

The first was Oughtibridge Band, who retained the Fourth Section title with a splendid performance of Darrol Barry's 'Hungerford Town' led by Gavin Somerset.

Caught the ears

It certainly caught the ears of judges with Anne Crookston summing up her written observations by saying: "I really enjoyed your performance — you gave the music space where it was needed and the soloists played with expression. Great stuff!"

John Winterflood was equally impressed saying: "I enjoyed this performance very much. Well done to the MD!"

The band's outstanding flugel player Steve Bonner also took the 'Best Soloist' prize in a rendition that the MD ensured was full of defined musical character thanks to his careful appreciation of pacing and dynamics.

Thrilled

Writing on his Facebook page later Gavin said: "What a simply amazing day... I was thrilled for every single player, as this was a very difficult test piece in terms of nerves and controlâ€¦



We also had five new players who had never contested before either. Everyone pulled together and the band atmosphere is amazing. I'm a lucky man to lead them on stage."

They will be joined in Cheltenham by Thurcroft Welfare who returned to the Area contest this year to secure their place for the first time since 2009. Their excellent percussion duo took the 'Best Percussion' prize in a performance under their young MD Mathew Wright that also had a great sense of musical character.

Stood out

The adjudicators told the audience that the top two "stood out" and that they could have come in another order on a different day. "They had", said John, "played well within their capabilities". Anne agreed: "A couple really showed all their 'bandcraft' with wonderful performances."

Third place in a contest that the judges' said was of "high quality" went to Deepcar Brass with a solid marker off the number 1 draw (and started a milli-second after the judge's whistle), with the remaining places going to well directed accounts from Loxley Silver, Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge), Dodworth Colliery M.W and Linthwaite.

Well run

As always, the Yorkshire Championships was exceptionally well run, with Regional Secretary Robert Turnbull and his team facilitating two fine days of contesting.

It was also backed up by a fantastic backstage catering team that kept everyone well fed — including the indefatigable and ever supportive Ray Payne (who took time to ensure every perc team was helped) and his wife, whose 30 years of outstanding service to the event was marked by a special presentation.

Iwan Fox

Results:





Championship Section:

Test Piece: Red Priest (Philip Wilby)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs & Dr Stephen Cobb

1. Black Dyke (Prof. Nicholas J Childs)**

2. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof. David King)*

3. Hammonds Band (Morgan Griffiths) *

4. Rothwell Temperance David Roberts)

5. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)

6. Grimethorpe Colliery (Michael Bach)

7. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)

8. Stannington Brass (Sam Fisher)

9. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks

10. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

11. City of Bradford (Gareth Brindle)

12. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)

** pre-qualified for National Final

* Qualify for National Final

Best Principal Cornet: Richard Marshall (Black Dyke)

Best Instrumentalist: Jef Vermeiren (cornet) — Rothwell Temperance

Best Soloist: Siobhan Bates (tenor horn) — Black Dyke

Youngest Player: Ella Fletcher (Unite the Union)





First Section:

Test Piece: A Day in the Life of a Knight (Philip Lawrence)

Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Brett Baker

1. Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns)*

2. Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley)*

3. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)

4. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)

5. Hade Edge (Jamie Smith)

6. Old Silkstone (George Newbould)

7. Strata Brass (James Beecham)

8. Chapeltown Silver (Colum J. O'Shea)

9. BD1 Brass (Ryan Watkins)

10. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)

11. Crofton Silver (Jim Davies)

12. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Jack Capstaff)

13. Drighlington (Nick Crossland)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soloist: Laura Brown (horn) — Skelmanthorpe

Best Soprano: Charles Welch (Horbury Victoria)

Best Euphonium: Neil Johnson (Skelmanthorpe)

Youngest Player: Finlay Brown (Chapeltown Silver)





Second Section:

Test Piece: The Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)

Adjudicators: Robert Childs and Anne Crookston

1. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)*

2. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)*

3. Lindley Band (Alan Widdop)

4. Kippax (Alan Hobbins)

5. Slaithwaite (Leigh Baker)

6. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)

7. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)

8. Wakefield Metropolitan (Robin Morgan)

9. Barnsley Brass (John Hopkinson)

10. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)

11. Dronfield Genquip (Adrian Wood)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soloist: Andrew Garbutt (Eb bass) — Knottingley Silver

Best Principal Cornet: Paula Spittlehouse (Meltham & Meltham Mills)

Best Bass Section: Knottingley Silver

Youngest Player: Emrys Osborn (Emley Brass)





Third Section:

Test Piece: Chorale and Toccata (Stephen Bulla)

Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale

1. Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell)*

2. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)*

3. Wetherby & District Silver (Craig Ratcliffe)

4. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)

5. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)

6. Garforth Brass (John Thompson)

7. Gawthorpe Brass — 85 (John Edward)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soloist: David Crisp (cornet) — Clifton & Lightcliffe

Best Percussion Section: Huddersfield & Ripponden

Youngest Player: Oliver Thompson (Garforth Brass)

Withdrawn: Dinnington Colliery





Fourth Section:

Test Piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)

Adjudicators: John Winterflood and Anne Crookston

1. Oughtibridge (Gavin Somerset)*

2. Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)*

3. Deepcar Brass (Andrew Horton)

4. Loxley Silver (Lindon Bolt)

5. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Adrian Woodhead)

6. Dodworth Colliery M.W. (Geof Benson)

7. Linthwaite (Matthew Pilcher)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soloist: Steve Bonner (flugel) — Oughtibridge

Best Percussion: Thurcroft Welfare

Youngest Player: Sebastian McGlade (Loxley Silver)