New bass addition for Dobcross

Dobcross Silver Band has welcomed Andy Robinson to their ranks.

Dobcross Silver Band has announced a new addition to its bass section.

Andy Robinson joins the North West band after a long sabbatical. Andy decided to have a break for other commitments after leaving the Oldham (Lees) Band 16 years ago, but has now renewed his enthusiasm to play and joins on Eb tuba.

Getting stronger

MD Jason M Smith told 4BR: "It's great to attract another experienced player to add to our ever growing team and to support our ambitions. We are getting stronger all the time and this leaves us only requiring one player to make this a full band.

Andy is keen to assist us in our progress and is looking forward to our diary of exciting events in the coming months."