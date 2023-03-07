Scottish quartet open doors for open rehearsal

There is a great chance to hear four test pieces on one night in Scotland this Friday — and its free...

Whitburn, Lochgelly, Whitburn Heartlands and Kirkton Bands will all feature in a special pre-Scottish Championship open rehearsal.

The free event will be held at the Pentecostal Church in Whitburn on Friday, March 10th, starting at 7:30pm.

Whitburn, led by Prof Nicholas Childs, will showcase Philip Wilby's 'Red Priest', whilst Lochgelly and Chris Shanks will perform the First Section work, 'The Day in the Life of a Knight' by Phil Lawrence.

Whitburn Heartlands, conducted by Paul Kiernan, will play the Third Section test 'Chorale and Toccata' by Stephen Bulla, while Kirkton Brass and Simon Railton will perform the Fourth Section work, 'Hungerford Town'.