New four fit in at Enderby

The Enderby Band has recently welcomed a quartet of new players to the ranks.

Signings

Melissa Brown comes in on solo trombone. The Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance graduate works as a music educator and is the Concerts & Administration Co-ordinator for historical performance group, Gabrieli.

Eb Bass, Phil Ash has enjoyed playing stints with South Yorkshire Police, Thoresby Colliery, NASUWT Riverside and Kidlington Concert Brass. A researcher and lecturer in chemistry, he also enjoyed a spell conducting Trimdon Concert Brass.

Percussionist Colin Pearson also has a great deal of experience to draw on, including a 20 year stint at the Melton Band. He works as an estimator in the construction industry.

He is joined by fellow percussionist Matt Lee. The former Army bandsman returned to civilian life a decade ago but recently re-enlisted into The Band of the Scots Guards based at Wellington Barracks London. For the past 11 years, he has been performing with the Harborough Band.

Great welcome

Speaking about the signings, MD, Steve Phillips said: "It's been great to welcome Melissa, Phil and Colin and to work with them in the run up to the Midlands Area contest. They have all settled in quickly and it further strengthens the band for the future."