                 

*
banner

News

Report & Results: 2023 Japan Brass Band Ensemble National Championship

The major Japanese ensemble competition returned for teh first time in three years.

Japan
  Ensembles performed at the Yamamuro Gumpei Memorial Hall

Tuesday, 07 March 2023

        

There was the welcome return recently for the first time in three years for the Japan Brass Band Ensemble National Championship.

The event was hosted by the Salvation Army of Japan at the Yamamuro Gumpei Memorial Hall and saw a fine turn out of ensembles who hotly contested the various competitions.

Championship Section

In the blue riband Championship Section, the Tokyo Brass Society Quartet won for the third time.

They gave an outstanding performance of Gilbert Vinter's 'Elegy' followed by 'Fancy's Knell'. Close behind came Saitama Premier Brass performing 'Three Scenes' by Sakai, whilst third place went to Rit's Trumpert 5 performing 'Cyclone' by Morales.

In the Youth Section (under 19), victory went to Koshigaya-Kita High School Wind Band Brass Octet playing 'Composition for Brass Octe' by Fukushima.

Of special note was the victory in the Junior Section, where Hanahata-Nishi Primary School won with a perfect score performance of 'Toccata 2', written by Jonathan Bates for the A4 Brass Quartet.

The adjudicators were Prof. Takeo Yamamoto, Prof. Tsutomu Kako, Prof. Mariko Yamamoto, Mr. Makoto Sekiya and Mr. Yoichi Miyamoto

Results:


Championship Section:

1. Tokyo Brass Society Quartet
2. Saitama Premier Brass
3. Rit's Trumpert 5

Youth Section (under 19):

1. Koshigaya-Kita High School Wind Band Brass Octet
2. Showa Gakuin High School Wind Band Brass Octet
3. Yokohama So-Gakukan High Scholl Wind Band Brass Octet

Junior Section (under 13):

1. Hanahata-Nishi Primary School Brass Band Brass Quartet
2. Ome Daisan Elementary School Brass Band Brass Octet
3. Nishi-Kaijin Elementary School Winds Band Brass Octet

Best Instrumentalist Award: Konatsu Shimizu (Cornet) — Hanahata-Nishi

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Japan

Report & Results: 2023 Japan Brass Band Ensemble National Championship

March 7 • The major Japanese ensemble competition returned for teh first time in three years.

Perth

Scottish Championship line-ups confirmed

March 7 • The line-ups for the Scottish Championships this weekend in Perth have now been fully confirmed.

Wesex

Wessex countdown starts...

March 7 • The time is ticking to be part of the unique experience of the Wessex Band Course.

Enderby

New four fit in at Enderby

March 7 • Four new players have quickly fitted in with the Enderby Band.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2023

Saturday 11 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2023

Sunday 12 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Open Rehearsal

Sunday 12 March • Kedington Community Centre, Great Meadow, Arms Lane, Kedington, Haverhill, CB9 7QQ CB9 7QQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 12 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Syston Band

March 7 • We are looking for a Solo Horn and a Flugelhorn to join our enthusiastic 4th section Brass Band.. The Band meet on Mondays 7.30 to 9.15pm at Syston Conservative Club..

Easingwold Town Band

March 7 • We are a 4th section band with vacancies for soprano and front-row cornet. A long-established part of our local community, we offer a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Rehearsals Monday 7.30 - 9.15pm.

Newstead Brass

March 6 • After achieving a very respectable 5th place at the Midlands Area Championship, why not join Nottinghamshire's premier brass band and help us to grow further?. . We have a vacancy for Principal EEb Bass.

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top