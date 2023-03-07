Report & Results: 2023 Japan Brass Band Ensemble National Championship

The major Japanese ensemble competition returned for teh first time in three years.

There was the welcome return recently for the first time in three years for the Japan Brass Band Ensemble National Championship.

The event was hosted by the Salvation Army of Japan at the Yamamuro Gumpei Memorial Hall and saw a fine turn out of ensembles who hotly contested the various competitions.

Championship Section

In the blue riband Championship Section, the Tokyo Brass Society Quartet won for the third time.

They gave an outstanding performance of Gilbert Vinter's 'Elegy' followed by 'Fancy's Knell'. Close behind came Saitama Premier Brass performing 'Three Scenes' by Sakai, whilst third place went to Rit's Trumpert 5 performing 'Cyclone' by Morales.

In the Youth Section (under 19), victory went to Koshigaya-Kita High School Wind Band Brass Octet playing 'Composition for Brass Octe' by Fukushima.

Of special note was the victory in the Junior Section, where Hanahata-Nishi Primary School won with a perfect score performance of 'Toccata 2', written by Jonathan Bates for the A4 Brass Quartet.

The adjudicators were Prof. Takeo Yamamoto, Prof. Tsutomu Kako, Prof. Mariko Yamamoto, Mr. Makoto Sekiya and Mr. Yoichi Miyamoto

Results:





Championship Section:

1. Tokyo Brass Society Quartet

2. Saitama Premier Brass

3. Rit's Trumpert 5

Youth Section (under 19):

1. Koshigaya-Kita High School Wind Band Brass Octet

2. Showa Gakuin High School Wind Band Brass Octet

3. Yokohama So-Gakukan High Scholl Wind Band Brass Octet

Junior Section (under 13):

1. Hanahata-Nishi Primary School Brass Band Brass Quartet

2. Ome Daisan Elementary School Brass Band Brass Octet

3. Nishi-Kaijin Elementary School Winds Band Brass Octet

Best Instrumentalist Award: Konatsu Shimizu (Cornet) — Hanahata-Nishi