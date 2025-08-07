Denis Wick Products Ltd sold

The iconic mouthpiece and brass accessory brand becomes part of the global Music Center SRL company.

It has been announced that Italian-based Music Center SRL have completed the acquisition of Denis Wick Products Limited.

It sees the iconic brand, formed in 1968 by the renowned trombonist, become the first brass accessory business within a global business that includes Pisoni pads, Legere reeds and Rovner ligatures.

Denis Wick passed away earlier this year at the age of 93.

Exciting opportunity

Stephen Wick, who is retiring after twenty years on the company's board of directors commenting: "We're delighted that Francesco Passera, CEO of Music Center, and his team will provide an exciting opportunity to develop the legacy started by Denis and shares our vision for traditional craftsmanship alongside product innovation, proudly made in the United Kingdom."

Honoured

In response, Francesco Passera added: "Music Center is honoured to welcome Denis Wick Products into our portfolio of high-quality music accessory brands, as we expand from woodwind into the broader wind space.

We were immediately attracted to the company's strong track-record in British engineering and manufacturing as well as the business heritage and growth under Stephen Wick and CEO, Steven Greenall."

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

CEO remains

It was confirmed that Steven Greenall will continue as CEO, leading the Denis Wick manufacturing facility in Poole, and selling through its existing national and international network of distributors and retailers.

Talking about the future, Stephen Wick concluded by saying: "On behalf of the Wick family, we are sincerely grateful to all our customers, suppliers, artists, educators and the wider music community for the support they have entrusted in us for the past fifty-seven years.

I look forward to seeing many of you at the NAMM Show in January to demonstrate our family's ongoing commitment to this new era for the business."

Further details

Stephen Wick talks about the acquisition at: https://youtu.be/qJeV_nbvlr0?si=td8QPCe5PFz9nJGt