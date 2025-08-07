Tomorrow's Warriors claim today's Groves Award

The co-founders of the jazz development organisation Tomorrow's Warriors have been awarded the prestigious Sir Charles Groves' Prize.

Honour

The Sir Charles Groves' Prize is awarded every two years and was first presented in 1990 in honour of Sir Charles' 75th birthday.

The acclaimed English conductor who died in 1992 was a tireless advocate of for music-making at every level. He twice adjudicated at the Granada Band of the Year Contest.

Former winners of the award include the RNCM in Manchester (1995), as well as Chandos Records (1996) and in more recent times, composer, Sir Karl Jenkins and Charles Hazlewood, conductor and founder of the Paraorchestra. There has been no winner from the brass banding world.

Unanimous

The choice for the 2024 Sir Charles Groves Prize was unanimous and celebrates the achievements of Dr Gary Crosby OBE and Janine Irons OBE, the co-founders of Tomorrow's Warriors.

In presenting the award Making Music stated that they had since 1991, "opened the doors of jazz to young people who might never have imagined it could be part of their lives. They have done that and so much more."

They added: "Tomorrow's Warriors has nurtured generations of musicians, creating a space where talent can grow, where women can be seen and heard as instrumentalists and composers, and where young people from all kinds of backgrounds can pick up an instrument and see a future in music."

Grass roots music

On receiving the award, Janine Irons OBE, Chief Executive, Tomorrow's Warriors, said: "It means so much to receive such high recognition from a wonderful grass roots music organisation dedicated to empowering people, whatever their background or experience, to come together in their community to make or present music.

Like us, they too are at the coal face, so they know how tough this work is."

Dr Gary Crosby OBE, Artistic Director, Tomorrow's Warriors, added: "When we set up Tomorrow's Warriors 34 years ago, we had no idea that it would grow to impact the lives of some 15,000 young musicians — almost Groves-ian in scale!

Receiving this award highlights just how important it is to democratise access to music and music education for all young people, regardless of their background or circumstance."