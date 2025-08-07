                 

*
banner

News

Skelmanthorpe produce the bangers for sell out shows

The Skelmanthorpe Band brought a taste of 'Brasstonbury' to a brace of sell out audiences with a night of hits and energy.

Skelmanthorpe
  Skelmanthorpe brought the hots to two sell out shows

Thursday, 07 August 2025

        

Following the success of their inaugural event in 2024, Skelmanthorpe Band's 'Brasstonbury' concert series returned with the Yorkshire band playing to two sell out audiences.

Bangers

By deliberately "abandoning all expectations of typical brass band programming", the audience revelled in a genre-bending, high-energy concert that delivered a set-list of chart topping bangers from the likes of Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, and Two Door Cinema Club, as well as festival favourites Paul Heaton, Simply Red, The Proclaimers, and TOTO.

The weekend culminated in a powerhouse headline performance of Oasis hits to send the crowd into a frenzy.

New audience

95% of the music was arranged by just five members of the band, with Band member and organiser Murray Preston telling 4BR: "I wanted to generate a new audience to come listen to what a brass band can do.

I also wanted to make it free for kids and hopefully inspire the next generation of learners by making sure we had plenty of bang-up-to-date music that little or few bands would think to arrange."

Gin and Ale

The result has been a clamour to out the event as soon as possible again, with more hits to be found on their next concert appearance at an annual Gin and Ale Festival, which will see the debut of the band's 9-piece ensemble, 'ShatFaced Brass'

        

TAGS: Skelmanthorpe Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Nina Martin

Welsh landscape in centre of London

August 7 • A musical taste of 'Betws-y-Coed' by young composer Nina Martin will be premiered by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain this weekend at the Royal College of Music.

Denis Wick

Denis Wick Products Ltd sold

August 7 • The iconic mouthpiece and brass accessory brand becomes part of the global Music Center SRL company.

Charles Groves Award

Tomorrow's Warriors claim today's Groves Award

August 7 • The co-founders of the jazz development organisation Tomorrow's Warriors have been awarded the prestigious Sir Charles Groves' Prize.

Skelmanthorpe

Skelmanthorpe produce the bangers for sell out shows

August 7 • The Skelmanthorpe Band brought a taste of 'Brasstonbury' to a brace of sell out audiences with a night of hits and energy.

What's on »

The Lindley Band - Parp and a Pint

Wednesday 6 August • 14a Holly Bank Road. Lindley. Huddersfield . West Yorkshire HD3 3 JE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 8 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham GL51 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 15 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL52 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Vacancies »

Chelmsford Silver Bnad

August 7 • We have a vacancy for a Solo Horn player. We are a friendly, active, non competition band established 75 years performing regularly in Chelmsford & Essex. Rehearsals averaging 26 players are on Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist church Chelmsford

Elland Silver Band

August 5 • Are seeking a SOLO CORNET player and a 3rd CORNET player to complete our line up for our exciting autumn / winter season of concerts & contests. Rehearsals are Monday & Thursday evenings 8 -10pm at our bandroom in Elland HX5 9AZ.

wantage silver band

August 5 • Wantage Band (Championship Section) have a vacancy for a BASS PLAYER, Eb or Bb. The band are ideally looking for an experienced player but are committed to giving younger players opportunities. There are always openings to teach and conduct at WSB too.

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top