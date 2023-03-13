                 

SBBA thanks their fuel provider...

The most popular award for excellence on the weekend in Perth went to a gem of a performer...

  Helen Gray received her presentation from Carrie Boax and Tom Allen of SBBA

Monday, 13 March 2023

        

There may have been plenty of individual awards for excellence presented to players by the Scottish Brass Band Association on the weekend — but perhaps none were more deserving than the that which acknowledged the outstanding performances given by Helen Gray — and all behind the scenes at the event for the past 20 years or so.

Catering

Helen has led the catering at the Championships — ensuring that all the members of the SBBA team, adjudicators, hall staff, volunteers, guests and press have been brilliantly fed and watered with some of the nicest fresh food you could hope for.

From pies, bacon rolls, soup, sandwiches, amazing sweet treats and more — she has been responsible for putting a smile on everyone's face (and a an inch or two on most waistlines!)

As one well fed SBBA helper told 4BR: "She is a gem — and we can't thank her enough."

Image copyright: James Doyle SBBA

        

SBBA thanks their fuel provider...

