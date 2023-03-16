                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 12th March

More great music from Chris Helme to enjoy over the airwaves...

Banstand
  More great music to enjoy from Chris Helme

Thursday, 16 March 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: 12th March

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-12-march-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Leviathan Concert March
Gordon Langford
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Brian Howard

Harmony Music
Philip Sparke
Britannia Building Society
MD: Howard Snell

The Four Seasons
Vivaldi arr. Philip Harper
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper

Zelda
Percy Code
Soloist: Andrew Large
Dalewool Auckland Brass
MD: Nigel Weeks

Calypso
Derek Bourgeois
Rigid Containers Group Band
MD: John Berryman

Skyfall
Adele/Paul Epworth arr. Philip Sparke
Marsden Silver Band
MD: Glyn Williams

Love could I only tell thee
John Mais Capel arr. Doris Arnold
Four Lanes Male Choir
Camborne Town Band
MD: Derek Greenwood

Tico Tico
Abreu/Olivers arr. John Iveson
Soloist: Michael Wildgust
James Shepherd Versatile Brass
MD: Roy Curran

Legacy of Faith
Nicholas Samuel
International Staff Band
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Downland Suite
John Ireland
Foden's Motor Works Band
MD: Fred Mortimer

El Relicario
Jose Padilla Sanchez
National Band of New Zealand
MD: K.G.L. Smith

Deliverance from War of the Worlds Suite
Peter Graham
Richard Poole
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

American Dream
Elgar Howarth
Britannia Building Society
MD: Howard Snell

Hosea Overture
Arr. Bruce Broughton
Earlscourt Citadel Band
BM: Brian Ring

Escape Velocity
Martin Cordner
Amsterdam Staff Band
BM: Olaf Ritman

Merry Mancunians
Gordon Langford
Foden's Motor Works Band
MD: Rex Mortimer

Waltz for a Princess
Ernest Tomlinson
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Geoffrey Brand

Tango
Huug Steketee
Soloist: Huug Steketee
Hepworth (Persimmon Homes) Band
MD: Mark Bentham

Amazonia from Windows of the World Suite
Peter Graham
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Hannes Buchegger

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

