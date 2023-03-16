Radio: Sunday Bandstand 12th March

More great music from Chris Helme to enjoy over the airwaves...

Sunday Bandstand: 12th March

Produced and presented by Chris Helme.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-12-march-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Leviathan Concert March

Gordon Langford

Sun Life Stanshawe Band

MD: Brian Howard

Harmony Music

Philip Sparke

Britannia Building Society

MD: Howard Snell

The Four Seasons

Vivaldi arr. Philip Harper

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper

Zelda

Percy Code

Soloist: Andrew Large

Dalewool Auckland Brass

MD: Nigel Weeks

Calypso

Derek Bourgeois

Rigid Containers Group Band

MD: John Berryman

Skyfall

Adele/Paul Epworth arr. Philip Sparke

Marsden Silver Band

MD: Glyn Williams

Love could I only tell thee

John Mais Capel arr. Doris Arnold

Four Lanes Male Choir

Camborne Town Band

MD: Derek Greenwood

Tico Tico

Abreu/Olivers arr. John Iveson

Soloist: Michael Wildgust

James Shepherd Versatile Brass

MD: Roy Curran

Legacy of Faith

Nicholas Samuel

International Staff Band

BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Downland Suite

John Ireland

Foden's Motor Works Band

MD: Fred Mortimer

El Relicario

Jose Padilla Sanchez

National Band of New Zealand

MD: K.G.L. Smith

Deliverance from War of the Worlds Suite

Peter Graham

Richard Poole

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

American Dream

Elgar Howarth

Britannia Building Society

MD: Howard Snell

Hosea Overture

Arr. Bruce Broughton

Earlscourt Citadel Band

BM: Brian Ring

Escape Velocity

Martin Cordner

Amsterdam Staff Band

BM: Olaf Ritman

Merry Mancunians

Gordon Langford

Foden's Motor Works Band

MD: Rex Mortimer

Waltz for a Princess

Ernest Tomlinson

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Geoffrey Brand

Tango

Huug Steketee

Soloist: Huug Steketee

Hepworth (Persimmon Homes) Band

MD: Mark Bentham

Amazonia from Windows of the World Suite

Peter Graham

Brass Band Froschl Hall

MD: Hannes Buchegger

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

