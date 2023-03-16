Radio: Sunday Bandstand 12th March

Sunday Bandstand: 12th March
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-12-march-2023/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Leviathan Concert March
Gordon Langford
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Brian Howard
Harmony Music
Philip Sparke
Britannia Building Society
MD: Howard Snell
The Four Seasons
Vivaldi arr. Philip Harper
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper
Zelda
Percy Code
Soloist: Andrew Large
Dalewool Auckland Brass
MD: Nigel Weeks
Calypso
Derek Bourgeois
Rigid Containers Group Band
MD: John Berryman
Skyfall
Adele/Paul Epworth arr. Philip Sparke
Marsden Silver Band
MD: Glyn Williams
Love could I only tell thee
John Mais Capel arr. Doris Arnold
Four Lanes Male Choir
Camborne Town Band
MD: Derek Greenwood
Tico Tico
Abreu/Olivers arr. John Iveson
Soloist: Michael Wildgust
James Shepherd Versatile Brass
MD: Roy Curran
Legacy of Faith
Nicholas Samuel
International Staff Band
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb
Downland Suite
John Ireland
Foden's Motor Works Band
MD: Fred Mortimer
El Relicario
Jose Padilla Sanchez
National Band of New Zealand
MD: K.G.L. Smith
Deliverance from War of the Worlds Suite
Peter Graham
Richard Poole
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
American Dream
Elgar Howarth
Britannia Building Society
MD: Howard Snell
Hosea Overture
Arr. Bruce Broughton
Earlscourt Citadel Band
BM: Brian Ring
Escape Velocity
Martin Cordner
Amsterdam Staff Band
BM: Olaf Ritman
Merry Mancunians
Gordon Langford
Foden's Motor Works Band
MD: Rex Mortimer
Waltz for a Princess
Ernest Tomlinson
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Geoffrey Brand
Tango
Huug Steketee
Soloist: Huug Steketee
Hepworth (Persimmon Homes) Band
MD: Mark Bentham
Amazonia from Windows of the World Suite
Peter Graham
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Hannes Buchegger
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...