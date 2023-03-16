Hammonds secure Anna signing

Anna Hughes-Williams has signed up to enjoy her playing with the Hammonds Band

Fresh from their National Final qualification at the recent Yorkshire Regional Championships, the Hammonds Band has confirmed the signing of hugely respected cornet player Anna Hughes-Williams.

Anna (centre of image) has moved from Wales to study at the RNCM and was an integral part of the Foden's Band for many years.

Experience

She has also played at major contests for the likes of Wingates, Besses, Sellers, Desford and latterly Tredegar, as well as being a cornet tutor for both the National Youth Bands of Wales and Great Britain and Wessex Summer School.

She is also the MD of Stockport Schools Intermediate Band and Trinity Girls Band and a respected educator with her work with Bolton School Boys Division and the Boltones, a musical group for young adults with learning or physical disabilities. In 2017 she was awarded the Mortimer Medal.

It's great to be playing in the same team as Kirsty Abbotts again and to be enjoying playing with MD Morgan Griffiths and the rest of the band Anna Hughes-Williams

Speaking about the move which saw her play at Huddersfield with the band, she said: "This was one opportunity I wasn't going to miss. It's great to be playing in the same team as Kirsty Abbotts again and to be enjoying playing with MD Morgan Griffiths and the rest of the band.

Hammonds is a wonderful supportive and friendly band environment which I am already enjoying immensely."