                 

*
banner

News

Welsh Area line-ups confirmed

The line-ups and contest schedules for the Welsh Regional Championships have been confirmed as bands and supporters head to Swansea this weekend...

Bagn
  The contest takes place at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea amid its wonderful murals

Thursday, 16 March 2023

        

The Welsh Regional Championship will take place this weekend (Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th March) at Swansea's Brangwyn Hall, with 37 bands scheduled to take to the stage.

Saturday will kick off with at 10.00am with the Third Section, followed by the Second and First Sections.

Sunday will commence at 11.00am with the Fourth Section followed by the Championship Section.

Qualifiers

With defending champion Cory pre-qualified for the National Final, two bands will join them at the Royal Albert Hall in October. Two bands form each of the other sections will be invited to compete at the Cheltenham National Finals in September.

Championship Section:

Sunday 19th March
Test Piece: Red Priest (Philip Wilby)
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs & Alan Morrison

1. City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond)
2. Cory (Philip Harper)
3. Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck)
4. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)
5. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)
6. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)
7. Tylorstown (Gary Davies)

First Section:

Saturday 18th March
Test Piece: A Day in the Life of a Knight (Philip Lawrence)
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs & Alan Morrison

1. Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)
2. BTM (Jonathan Pippen)
3. Burry Port Town (Andrew Jones)
4. Deiniolen Silver (Lois Jones)
5. Ebbw Valley (Gareth Ritter)
6. Goodwick (Matthew Jenkins)
7. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)
8. Markham & District (Jayne Thomas)
9. Parc & Dare (Nigel Seaman)

Second Section:

Saturday 18th March
Test Piece: The Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)
Adjudicators: Nicholas Garman & Martin Heartfield

1. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)
2. Abertillery Town (Alun Williams)
3. Ammanford Town Silver (Glyn Rhys Davies)
4. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)
5. Mid Rhondda (Graham Sheppard)
6. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)
7. Penclawdd (John Jones)
8. Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)
10. Usk (James Jones)

Third Section:


Saturday 18th March
Test Piece: Chorale and Toccata (Stephen Bulla)
Adjudicators: Chris King & Duncan Beckley

1. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)
2. City of Wrexham (Ian Johnson)
3. Crosskeys Silver (SiÃ´n Rhys Jones)
4. Crwbin (Alex McGee)
5. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)
6. Newtown Silver (Steve Edwards)
7. RAF St Athan Voluntary (Alan Bourne)
8. Ynyshir (Dean Evans)

Fourth Section:


Sunday 19th March
Test Piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)
Adjudicators: Nicholas Garman & Martin Heartfield

1. Melingriffith 2 (John Murray)
2. Ogmore Valley Silver (Danny Stone)
3. Royal Oakeley Silver (Paul Wilson)
4. Severn Tunnel (David Ferris)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fodens

Foden's head to Ludlow

March 16 • If you are around the Ludlow area on Saturday why not pop in and enjoy the National Champions amid the splendour of its Norman Church.

Wales

Cory and Tredegar open doors on Red Priest challenge

March 16 • Two of the heavyweight contenders for the Welsh Area title will showcase their Red Priest preparations on Friday night.

Bingham

Death of Mark Bingham

March 16 • The death has been reported of the fine cornet player, tutor, conductor and teacher Mark Bingham.

Bagn

Welsh Area line-ups confirmed

March 16 • The line-ups and contest schedules for the Welsh Regional Championships have been confirmed as bands and supporters head to Swansea this weekend...

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Mass Brass 6

Saturday 18 March • Uppermill Civic Hall . Lee Street. Uppermill. Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hazel Grove Brass Band

Sunday 19 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Manger Folkehogskule Brass Band

Tuesday 21 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

March 15 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

VBS Poynton Brass Band

March 15 • Front Row and basses required. Highlight Senior Trophy at Spring Festival. Rehearsals Tues & Thursday 8-10pm. 2nd section band but looking to move back up.

Phoenix Brass

March 14 • Phoenix Brass, Crewkerne (south Somerset) seek a dynamic new Musical Director to take the band through the summer concert season and towards contesting in 2024, probably in the 3rd section.. Also looking for cornet players (positions negotiable)

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top