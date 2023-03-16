Welsh Area line-ups confirmed

The line-ups and contest schedules for the Welsh Regional Championships have been confirmed as bands and supporters head to Swansea this weekend...

The Welsh Regional Championship will take place this weekend (Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th March) at Swansea's Brangwyn Hall, with 37 bands scheduled to take to the stage.

Saturday will kick off with at 10.00am with the Third Section, followed by the Second and First Sections.

Sunday will commence at 11.00am with the Fourth Section followed by the Championship Section.

Qualifiers

With defending champion Cory pre-qualified for the National Final, two bands will join them at the Royal Albert Hall in October. Two bands form each of the other sections will be invited to compete at the Cheltenham National Finals in September.

Championship Section:

Sunday 19th March

Test Piece: Red Priest (Philip Wilby)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs & Alan Morrison

1. City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond)

2. Cory (Philip Harper)

3. Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck)

4. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)

5. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)

6. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)

7. Tylorstown (Gary Davies)

First Section:

Saturday 18th March

Test Piece: A Day in the Life of a Knight (Philip Lawrence)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs & Alan Morrison

1. Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)

2. BTM (Jonathan Pippen)

3. Burry Port Town (Andrew Jones)

4. Deiniolen Silver (Lois Jones)

5. Ebbw Valley (Gareth Ritter)

6. Goodwick (Matthew Jenkins)

7. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)

8. Markham & District (Jayne Thomas)

9. Parc & Dare (Nigel Seaman)

Second Section:

Saturday 18th March

Test Piece: The Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)

Adjudicators: Nicholas Garman & Martin Heartfield

1. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)

2. Abertillery Town (Alun Williams)

3. Ammanford Town Silver (Glyn Rhys Davies)

4. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)

5. Mid Rhondda (Graham Sheppard)

6. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)

7. Penclawdd (John Jones)

8. Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)

10. Usk (James Jones)

Third Section:



Saturday 18th March

Test Piece: Chorale and Toccata (Stephen Bulla)

Adjudicators: Chris King & Duncan Beckley

1. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)

2. City of Wrexham (Ian Johnson)

3. Crosskeys Silver (SiÃ´n Rhys Jones)

4. Crwbin (Alex McGee)

5. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)

6. Newtown Silver (Steve Edwards)

7. RAF St Athan Voluntary (Alan Bourne)

8. Ynyshir (Dean Evans)

Fourth Section:



Sunday 19th March

Test Piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)

Adjudicators: Nicholas Garman & Martin Heartfield

1. Melingriffith 2 (John Murray)

2. Ogmore Valley Silver (Danny Stone)

3. Royal Oakeley Silver (Paul Wilson)

4. Severn Tunnel (David Ferris)