Foden's head to Ludlow

If you are around the Ludlow area on Saturday why not pop in and enjoy the National Champions amid the splendour of its Norman Church.

National Champion Foden's will head to Ludlow on the weekend to perform in concert.

The band has been busy since retaining its North West Regional title and is looking forward to making their first visit to the magnificent St Laurence Church (SY8 1AN) on Saturday evening (18th March) starting at 7.00pm.

Looking forward

Speaking about the appearance, solo trombone, John Barber told 4BR: "'We are really looking forward to our first visit to Ludlow. The St Laurence Church dates back to the Norman period so is sure to offer a fantastic acoustic.

As always we will offer a programme that suits all tastes as well as reprising our Brass In Concert 'Adventures of Robin Hood' set, so we do have something for everyone."

Tickets:

Tickets for the concert can be obtained via https://www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens