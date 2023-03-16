                 

*
banner

News

Foden's head to Ludlow

If you are around the Ludlow area on Saturday why not pop in and enjoy the National Champions amid the splendour of its Norman Church.

Fodens
  Foden's are sure to bring a bit of silverware with them...

Thursday, 16 March 2023

        

National Champion Foden's will head to Ludlow on the weekend to perform in concert.

The band has been busy since retaining its North West Regional title and is looking forward to making their first visit to the magnificent St Laurence Church (SY8 1AN) on Saturday evening (18th March) starting at 7.00pm.

Looking forward

Speaking about the appearance, solo trombone, John Barber told 4BR: "'We are really looking forward to our first visit to Ludlow. The St Laurence Church dates back to the Norman period so is sure to offer a fantastic acoustic.

As always we will offer a programme that suits all tastes as well as reprising our Brass In Concert 'Adventures of Robin Hood' set, so we do have something for everyone."

Tickets:

Tickets for the concert can be obtained via https://www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fodens

Foden's head to Ludlow

March 16 • If you are around the Ludlow area on Saturday why not pop in and enjoy the National Champions amid the splendour of its Norman Church.

Wales

Cory and Tredegar open doors on Red Priest challenge

March 16 • Two of the heavyweight contenders for the Welsh Area title will showcase their Red Priest preparations on Friday night.

Bingham

Death of Mark Bingham

March 16 • The death has been reported of the fine cornet player, tutor, conductor and teacher Mark Bingham.

Bagn

Welsh Area line-ups confirmed

March 16 • The line-ups and contest schedules for the Welsh Regional Championships have been confirmed as bands and supporters head to Swansea this weekend...

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Mass Brass 6

Saturday 18 March • Uppermill Civic Hall . Lee Street. Uppermill. Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hazel Grove Brass Band

Sunday 19 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Manger Folkehogskule Brass Band

Tuesday 21 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

March 15 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

VBS Poynton Brass Band

March 15 • Front Row and basses required. Highlight Senior Trophy at Spring Festival. Rehearsals Tues & Thursday 8-10pm. 2nd section band but looking to move back up.

Phoenix Brass

March 14 • Phoenix Brass, Crewkerne (south Somerset) seek a dynamic new Musical Director to take the band through the summer concert season and towards contesting in 2024, probably in the 3rd section.. Also looking for cornet players (positions negotiable)

Pro Cards »

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top