RNCM full house of Brass Band Festival recordings

You can now enjoy the complete series of concert performances from the 2023 RNCM Brass Band Festival on the Wobplay.com recording platform.

  James Fountain was one of the world class soloists at this year's event

Thursday, 16 March 2023

        

The full set of concert performances from the 2023 RNCM Brass Band Festival are now on the wobply.com recording platform.

The event, which was curated by Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh for the final time, received widespread critical acclaim with riveting performances from Foden's, Grimethorpe Colliery, Tredegar, Black Dyke, the RNCM Brass Band, Cory and Brighouse & Rastrick showcasing works as diverse as Gavin Higgins' 'So Spoke Albion' to Eric Ball's 'Resurgam', via John Pickard, Philip Wilby, Harrison Birtwistle and Howard Blake.

World class soloists

The artistic legacy of Bramwell Tovey was celebrated with a number specially commissioned works, whilst the host of world class solo performers, including LSO principal trumpet James Fountain (above) and the remarkable trombonist Isobel Daws wowed the appreciative audiences.

Enjoy

You can now enjoy the performances at: www.wobplay.com

        

