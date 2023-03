World of Sound will ensure you do not miss any of the main action form the 2023 European Championships in Malmo

The brass band recording specialists World of Sound has confirmed that they will once again bring live streamed coverage of the European Championship in Malmo this year.

Broadcast through its Wobply.com platform, it will provide viewers around the world with the action on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including all the main band competitions.

To find out more about Wobplay go to: www.wobplay.com