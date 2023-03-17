                 

*
Getzen is the best trombone bet on St Patrick's Day...

Getzen Ireland is celebrating St Patrick's Day with a sure fire winner in the trombone stakes...

Gtzen
  The trombone is played by a number leading performers

Friday, 17 March 2023

        

Never mind looking for the best value for money bet you can get at the Cheltenham Festival on St Patrick's Day — simply back a sure fire winner with Getzen Ireland

Favourites

Getzen Ireland has a small stable of favourites at the moment, led by the new 2023 model of the class leading Getzen 4147IB Custom Reserve Trombone.

These new models feature a new single radius, rose brass sheet tuning slide bow, an interchangeable, yellow brass leadpipe (exclusive to the 4147IB) and a specially weighted and tempered, dome bronze rotor insert.

In addition they come with a newly developed, enhanced landslide construction and custom reserve 'Elk Head' bell engraving.

Leading riders

These are in addition to the 4147IB's already impressive features.

And there are some leading riders already in the saddle with them too — including Ian Bousfield, Matthew Gee, Isobel Daws and Peter Moore.

More information:

For more information, please contact: www.getzenireland.com

        

