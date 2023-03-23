Radio: Sunday Bandstand 19th March

More great brass band music from Chris Helme to enjoy over the airwaves...

Sunday Bandstand: 19th March

Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-19-march-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Asturias

Isaac Albeniz arr. Klaas Van Der Woude

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: Corsin Tuor

Judges of the Secret Court

Hector Berlioz arr. Frank Wright

Ransome Hoffman & Pollard Band

MD: Dennis Masters

Serenade from the Student Prince

Sigmund Romberg

National Band of New Zealand

MD: K.G.L. Smith

Bravura

Peter Graham

Soloist: Aaron Van Derweele

New York Staff Band (USA)

MD: Ron Waiksnoris

Dixieland Medley

Joseph Laube

Soloist: Regina Mallinger

Brass Band Obersterrich

MD: Hannes Buchegger

Die Parade der Zinnsoldaten (Parade of the Tin Soldiers) op123

Leon Jessel arr. Thomas Bidgood

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

Fill the World with Glory

Kevin Larsson

International Staff Band

BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Feelings

Morris Albert arr. Derek Ashmore

Soloist: Brent Large

Continentals Airways Auckland Brass

MD: Errol Mason

Suite from 'Young Sherlock Holmes'

Bruce Broughton

Black Dyke Band

MD: Professor Nicholas Childs

New Frontier

William Himes

Amsterdam Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Howard Evans

St Austell Suite

Kenneth Downie

Brighouse and Rastrick Band

MD: David Hirst

Fantasie Op94

Johann Hummel arr. Robert Childs

Robert Childs

Black Dyke Band

MD: James Watson

Elan

Philip Harper

National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

MD: Dr. Roy Newsome

Branwen

Cai Isfryn

Soloist: Bert van Thienen

Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Italian Symphony

Felix Mendelssohn arr. Eddie Huckridge

Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band

MD: Trevor Walmsley DFC

Marching Sergeants

Edrich Siebert

Morris Concert Band

MD: Harry Mortimer

Club Europe

Martin Ellerby

The Flowers Band

MD: Philip Harper

North Star

William Rimmer

Hammonds Sauce Works Band

MD: Geoffrey Whitham

Enjoy the show...