                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 19th March

More great brass band music from Chris Helme to enjoy over the airwaves...

Bandstand
  Chris Helme brings more great brass band music to enjoy

Thursday, 23 March 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: 19th March

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-19-march-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Asturias
Isaac Albeniz arr. Klaas Van Der Woude
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Corsin Tuor

Judges of the Secret Court
Hector Berlioz arr. Frank Wright
Ransome Hoffman & Pollard Band
MD: Dennis Masters

Serenade from the Student Prince
Sigmund Romberg
National Band of New Zealand
MD: K.G.L. Smith

Bravura
Peter Graham
Soloist: Aaron Van Derweele
New York Staff Band (USA)
MD: Ron Waiksnoris

Dixieland Medley
Joseph Laube
Soloist: Regina Mallinger
Brass Band Obersterrich
MD: Hannes Buchegger

Die Parade der Zinnsoldaten (Parade of the Tin Soldiers) op123
Leon Jessel arr. Thomas Bidgood
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

Fill the World with Glory
Kevin Larsson
International Staff Band
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Feelings
Morris Albert arr. Derek Ashmore
Soloist: Brent Large
Continentals Airways Auckland Brass
MD: Errol Mason

Suite from 'Young Sherlock Holmes'
Bruce Broughton
Black Dyke Band
MD: Professor Nicholas Childs

New Frontier
William Himes
Amsterdam Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Howard Evans

St Austell Suite
Kenneth Downie
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst

Fantasie Op94
Johann Hummel arr. Robert Childs
Robert Childs
Black Dyke Band
MD: James Watson

Elan
Philip Harper
National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: Dr. Roy Newsome

Branwen
Cai Isfryn
Soloist: Bert van Thienen
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Italian Symphony
Felix Mendelssohn arr. Eddie Huckridge
Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band
MD: Trevor Walmsley DFC

Marching Sergeants
Edrich Siebert
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer

Club Europe
Martin Ellerby
The Flowers Band
MD: Philip Harper

North Star
William Rimmer
Hammonds Sauce Works Band
MD: Geoffrey Whitham

Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

David Thonton

Thornton to lead new international era of RNCM Brass Band Festival

March 23 • Dr David Thornton has been announced as the new director of the RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

RNCM

Free Tuba Focus Day at RNCM

March 23 • There is a fantastic line-up of tuba talent to learn from for free at the RNCM Tuba Focus Day next month. So make sure you sign up.

bbni

Report & Results: 2023 BBNI Brass in Concert

March 23 • 1st Old Boys Association Silver, CWA Brass and St Mark's Silver claimed the entertainment prizes at the recent Brass in Concert event in Fivemiletown.

Blecjhklang

Something for everyone in Schneeberg

March 23 • There is plenty on offer for players of all ages and abilities at the forthcoming International Summer Brass Band Camp in Germany.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Manger Folkehogskule Brass Band

Tuesday 21 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 25 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

East London Brass

March 22 • Following on from a fantastic 3rd place at the Areas, 5th place at the Scottish Open and promotion to the Senior Cup, East London Brass is looking for a first class and committed CORNET PLAYER to join this friendly, ambitious and progressive band.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

March 22 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO EUPHONIUM ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Stretford Band

March 22 • Stretford Band are recruiting! Solo Horn, 1st baritone, B Bass and trombone required but all players welcome. We are a non-contesting band with a varied concert programme. We enjoy a relaxed, friendly atmosphere inclusive to all.

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top