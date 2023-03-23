Radio: Sunday Bandstand 19th March

Sunday Bandstand: 19th March
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-19-march-2023/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Asturias
Isaac Albeniz arr. Klaas Van Der Woude
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Corsin Tuor
Judges of the Secret Court
Hector Berlioz arr. Frank Wright
Ransome Hoffman & Pollard Band
MD: Dennis Masters
Serenade from the Student Prince
Sigmund Romberg
National Band of New Zealand
MD: K.G.L. Smith
Bravura
Peter Graham
Soloist: Aaron Van Derweele
New York Staff Band (USA)
MD: Ron Waiksnoris
Dixieland Medley
Joseph Laube
Soloist: Regina Mallinger
Brass Band Obersterrich
MD: Hannes Buchegger
Die Parade der Zinnsoldaten (Parade of the Tin Soldiers) op123
Leon Jessel arr. Thomas Bidgood
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
Fill the World with Glory
Kevin Larsson
International Staff Band
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb
Feelings
Morris Albert arr. Derek Ashmore
Soloist: Brent Large
Continentals Airways Auckland Brass
MD: Errol Mason
Suite from 'Young Sherlock Holmes'
Bruce Broughton
Black Dyke Band
MD: Professor Nicholas Childs
New Frontier
William Himes
Amsterdam Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Howard Evans
St Austell Suite
Kenneth Downie
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst
Fantasie Op94
Johann Hummel arr. Robert Childs
Robert Childs
Black Dyke Band
MD: James Watson
Elan
Philip Harper
National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: Dr. Roy Newsome
Branwen
Cai Isfryn
Soloist: Bert van Thienen
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs
Italian Symphony
Felix Mendelssohn arr. Eddie Huckridge
Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band
MD: Trevor Walmsley DFC
Marching Sergeants
Edrich Siebert
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer
Club Europe
Martin Ellerby
The Flowers Band
MD: Philip Harper
North Star
William Rimmer
Hammonds Sauce Works Band
MD: Geoffrey Whitham
Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...