Death of Julian Smith

The death has been announced of Julian Smith, the respected musician, trombone player and teacher.

4BR has been informed of the death of the respected musician, trombone player and teacher Julian Smith. He was aged 48.

'Jools' to his friends, started playing the trombone with the Severn Tunnel Band in south Wales. His family moved from Caldicot to Ebbw Vale where he quickly got involved in music making with the likes of Tredegar Youth Band, the Gwent Youth Brass Band, the National Youth Orchestra of Wales, and the National Youth Jazz Orchestra of Wales.

Love and dedication

His love and dedication to music saw him head to Goldsmiths, University of London, and later to study music education at the Institute of Education, University of London.

He later taught at Thomas Tallis School in Kidbrooke, London, where he met his future wife, Alex. They married in 2005 and relocated to Leamington Spa to assume the role of Head of Music at Kingsley School, where the family grew with the arrival of daughters Rebecca and Charlie.

Through his teaching career Julian inspired countless students to cultivate their passion for music as an integral part of their lives.

Remarkable teacher

A former student said: "He was truly a remarkable teacher who inspired so many Kingsley pupils to go on and do great things. He always knew just what to say with a motivational speech or two."

Julian also organised many extra-curricular concerts and trips, taking his students to see operas at home and abroad. He also maintained contact with dozens of them as they progressed to university and adulthood.

Over the years he also performed with many ensembles, including Jaguar Land Rover Band, Warwick Symphony Orchestra, Leamington Chamber Orchestra, Birmingham Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Bourton Trombone Choir, among others.

Dedicated

For the last 17 years, he was dedicated member of the Jaguar Land Rover Band (Brass Band of Central England), serving as a player, committee member and, in more recent years, conductor.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "His invaluable contributions have been instrumental in the band's success. Jools played a central role, looking out for others and offering encouragement to all. He was deeply cherished for his sense of humour, musical talent, and compassionate nature. Everyone will miss him greatly.

Our hearts go out to Alex, Rebecca, Charlotte, and his entire family during this difficult time as they come to terms with their loss."

He was deeply cherished for his sense of humour, musical talent, and compassionate nature. Everyone will miss him greatly Brass Band of Central England

Denis Wick

Funeral

A ceremony commemorating his life will take place on Thursday, 30th March (2.00pm) at All Saints' Church, Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa (CV31 1AA). A reception will take place at The Kingsley School, Beauchamp Avenue, Leamington Spa (CV32 5RD) to celebrate his life.

It is the family's wish that attendees are free to wear whatever they feel comfortable in rather than traditional black attire.

Parking near the church is limited, so please allow extra time to find parking.

The family has requested that flowers be reserved for the family only. However, donations are welcome in Julian's memory, either to a charity of your choosing or to

www.leukaemiacare.org.uk/donate/