New partnership links community and academia

The Shirley Band and the Warwick University Brass Society have linked up to provide extra opportunities for students with a love of banding.

Shirley
  Conductor Tom Stoneman and Warwick University Brass Society players

Thursday, 23 March 2023

        

The Shirley Band and Warwick University Brass Society have formed an exciting new partnership that will see students able to participate in rehearsals, concerts and potentially contests with the Solihull-based Championship Section band.

For the past 30 years the Warwick University Brass Society has gained a respected reputation for developing young brass players alongside their academic studies. It is now hoped that this initiative will add to that to further enhance their brass band musicianship.

Great start

Shirley Band Musical Director, Tom Stoneman told 4BR: "We've made a great start and I'm delighted to be developing this important link between us.

As a community, we need to support music making across the board; a 20-year old maths student and someone who's been a bander for 60 years will always be able to share a passion when there's the opportunity to sit in the same room and make music together."

Concert and contest

The initiative has already seen a joint Christmas Concert and students joining the band for rehearsals. Additionally, Emily Fawthrop, Warwick University Brass Society President, recently made her debut on solo horn with Shirley Band at the Midlands Regional Championships.

        

