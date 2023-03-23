                 

Report & Results: 2023 BBNI Brass in Concert

1st Old Boys Association Silver, CWA Brass and St Mark's Silver claimed the entertainment prizes at the recent Brass in Concert event in Fivemiletown.

bbni
  The event was held at the Valley Hotel in Fivemiletown

Thursday, 23 March 2023

        

There was a great deal of excellent entertainment on offer from the competing bands at the recent BBNI Brass in Concert Championships held at the Valley Hotel in Fivemiletown.

On the day there was a great deal of friendly rivalry and musical enjoyment as titles were claimed by 1st Old Boys Association Silver, CWA Brass and St Mark's Silver.

However, the event was overshadowed by the subsequent death of the hugely respected cornet player Mark Bingham who had performed with Third Carrickfergus on the day. All bands that took part in the event paid their respects to the popular player following the news.

Impressive form

The Championship Section saw 1st Old Boys Association Silver maintain their impressive form under MD Jonathan Corry with a set that opened with 'Living Power' by Tom Davoren.

Philip Wilby's 'Wondrous Cross' was followed by their prize-winning march, 'The Australasian' by William Rimmer. Contrast was offered by 'Mission Impossible' and 'Soul Bossa Nova' before tuba player Andrew Milligan claimed the 'Best Soloist Award with his rendition of 'Bass in the Ballroom'. The band rounded off their programme with THE finale from 'Glorifico Aeternum' by Dean Jones.

Fanfare and Flourishes

CWA Brass also maintained the form that they showed so impressively on their first time visit to the recent North West Regional Championships in Blackpool as they took the Second Section honours led by Gary Proctor.

They finished off their set with 'Paint it Black' by the Rolling Stones as well as featuring 'Seal Lullaby' by Eric Whitacre, Wilfred Heaton's march, 'Praise', the cornet solo 'Napoli' played by Jackie Moore and 'Fanfare and Flourishes'.

St Mark's Silver took the Third Section title as well as the 'Best Soloist' prize for vocalist Gerada McCann.

Results:

Music Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman
Entertainment Adjudicator: Andy Gordan
Music + Entertainment = Total

Championship Section:

1. 1st Old Boys Association Silver: 10/10 = 20
2. Laganvale (Metal Technology): 9/8 = 17
3. Downshire Brass: 8/7 = 15
4. Strabane Brass: 5/9 = 14
5. Murley Silver: 7/6 = 13
6. Third Carrickfergus: 6/5 = 11

Best March: 1st Old Boys Association Silver
Best Soloist: Andrew Milligan (Eb bass) — 1st Old Boys Association Silver
Most Entertaining Band: 1st Old Boys Association Silver


Second Section:

1. CWA Brass: 10/8 = 18
2. Roughan Silver: 9/9 = 18
3. Ballyduff Silver: 8/10 = 18

Best March: Ballyduff Silver
Best Soloist: Andrew Gordon (cornet) — Roughan Silver
Most Entertaining Band: Ballyduff Silver


Third Section:

1. St Mark's Silver: 9/9 = 18
2. Dungannon Silver: 8/10 = 18
3. Wellington Memorial Silver: 10/7 = 17
4. Dynamic Brass: 7/8 = 15
5. Poyntzpass Silver: 6/6 = 12

Best March: Poyntzpass Silver
Best Soloist: Gerada McCann (vocalist) — St Mark's Silver
Most Entertaining Band: Dungannon Silver

        

