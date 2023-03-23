Free Tuba Focus Day at RNCM

There is a fantastic line-up of tuba talent to learn from for free at the RNCM Tuba Focus Day next month. So make sure you sign up.

The RNCM in Manchester will host a special Tuba Focus Day on Sunday 23rd April.

The free event will feature a remarkable line-up of low brass talent with attendees able to listen and learn from Ross Knight (Orchestre de la Suisse Romande), Brian Kingsley (Orchestra of Opera North), Ewan Easton (HallÃ© Orchestra), Robin Haggart (Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra), Pete Cowlishaw (Freelance performer and teacher) and the college's own virtuoso star Les Neish.

Sessions

It starts at 9.00am (finishing at 5.00pm) and will see sessions split into groups according to performance ability, from beginner to advanced (grade 8+).

Activities include:

Concourse Music from RNCM Ensembles

Mass Warm-Up Session

Morning Break-out Ensembles (grouped by ability)

Lunchtime Recital — Ross Knight

Afternoon Break-out Ensembles (grouped by ability)

Showcase Concert, including the world premiere of 'Elephantasia' for massed tuba ensemble

Register

To register for this free event go to:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/study-here/what-you-can-study/shortcourses/tuba-focus-day/

