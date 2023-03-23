                 

Thornton to lead new international era of RNCM Brass Band Festival

  David Thornton is the RNCM Director of Brass Bands

Dr David Thornton has been announced as the new Director of the RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

The RNCM Director of Brass Bands takes over from Paul Hindmarsh, who stepped down following a hugely successful 2023 Festival after 30 years in the role.

Rebrand

The era will also see the festival rebranded as the RNCM International Brass Band Festival to reflect its outlook and commitment to bringing leading brass band ensembles and renowned soloists to Manchester from across the globe.

It is also envisaged that the event will build on the impressive legacy established by Paul, by also developing strong key relationships with globally inspired brass band partners, composers, and solo artists.

Key fixture

Speaking about the announcement, Manus Carey, Deputy Principal (Performance and Programmes) said: "The RNCM Brass Band Festival is such a key fixture in the year for brass bands and audiences alike, as well as for us at the RNCM, and such a unique and exciting event that attracts international attention.

Paul Hindmarsh has been a creative driving force behind the success of the festival for the past 30 years, and I'm excited as we look to build and develop on what he has created into the future."

He added: "We are fortunate to have an incredibly strong brass band staff at the RNCM, and I am delighted that Dave Thornton, as our Director of Brass Band Studies, has agreed to take forward the directorship of the festival."

Major platform

David will now work closely with the RNCM's Programming Team to mould forthcoming festivals within the College's overall mission to define the future of music.

He said: "The RNCM Brass Band Festival has long been a personal highlight of the year for me, as both an audience member and performer.

Since its inception it has become a major platform for brass band performance and the advancement of the repertoire. I've been lucky enough to have been concerto soloist at the festival nine times, as well as conducting several premiere performances, and this reflects my passion to promote and enhance the artistic experiences of our brass band performers and audiences alike."

He added: "It is truly a thrill and a privilege to be invited to direct this Festival and to uphold the incredible legacy that Paul has created in the last 30 years."

The RNCM is recognised as one of the finest places to study brass. It's Brass Department under the directorship of trumpeter Murray Greig, includes several prominent visiting professors and staff.

Creative energy

In December, the RNCM was thrilled to award Paul Hindmarsh with Fellowship of the RNCM for his outstanding dedication and contribution to the organisation.

Speaking about the new appointment, Paul stated: "The RNCM Brass Band Festival has evolved into a unique annual celebration of the creative energy that fuels the best of brass band music and performance.

It has been one of the joys of my musical life to curate the event, and since 2005 as its Artistic Director.

I am confident that it will continue to flourish to honour the best of the past, celebrate the new work of the present and foster the talents of young aspiring composers and performers for the future. I wish Director David Thornton and the team the very best."

        

