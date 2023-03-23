                 

Cosentino spearheads German export drive

Tuba virtuoso Patricio Cosentino has been helping to inspire the next generation of brass band players in Germany.

Patrcio Consentino
  Patricio Cosentino is hoping to inspire future generations of players in Germany

Thursday, 23 March 2023

        

Tuba virtuoso Patricio Cosentino has continued to increase his involvement in the emerging brass band movement in Germany.

The Argentinian recently returned to become the new Musical Director of the recently formed Brass Band MV, the first British style brass band in the state of Mecklenburg Vorpommern.

The band was developed following a brace of workshops he undertook in 2021 and 2022 where the seeds were planted by his trombone playing friends Marcus SchÃ¼mann, who is the vice-mayor of the small city of Waren, and Florian Tornow.

The first concert took place in October 2022 under the motto 'New Beginnings' with the band now growing in strength of numbers.

Exciting project

Speaking to 4BR Patricio said: "It is a very exciting project because we have the opportunity to generate something new and to play a part in helping to develop the German brass band scene even more. As a conductor it also helps me shape the ensemble musically."

Patricio has also been helping the current generation of players by being invited to conduct the youth band Brass Band Potzblech in their preparations for the forthcoming European Youth Brass Band Championships in Sweden.

It is a very exciting project because we have the opportunity to generate something new and to play a part in helping to develop the German brass band scene even morePatricio Cosentino

Amazing process

Patricio is no stranger to the brass band baton — having led the Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG to the German national title for the first time in 2018 and coming fourth at the European Championships in 2019.

He added: "It is always an amazing process to prepare a brass band for a competition — and especially one of such importance as the European Youth Championships. I enjoyed every minute with Brass Band Potzblech and wish them all the luck for their participation."

        

