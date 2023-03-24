                 

Foden's inspire Arts awards for youngsters

23 youngsters have gained a recognised qualification award for their work inspired by Foden's Band.

Fodens Arts
  The Arts awards were made to 23 youngsters who used the band as their inspiration

Friday, 24 March 2023

        

National Champion Foden's has gained significant recognition for its work as part of a successful application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It was used to identify 23 young people to work towards an 'Arts Award Explore' award a recognised qualification through Trinity College London.

Understanding and creativity

Following an extensive moderation process Foden's were delighted to be informed that all the youngsters who took part were successful in gaining individual awards, with the independent moderator commenting that the work contained "evidence that was well presented and very detailed' as well as "demonstrating knowledge, understanding, creativity and communication."

Inspiration

Foden's Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We would like to thank all the young people, as well as their families for their interest in the award and for using Foden's as their main inspiration.

We would also like to thank the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Carole Crompton for submitting the funding application as well as David Hirst who acted as our advisor working closely with the youngsters over the past six months."

        

