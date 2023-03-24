Malcolm no longer in the middle

Malcolm Sexton takes a step back from the action at Harrogate aged 86.

The Harrogate Band recently wished Malcolm Sexton a happy retirement after taking the decision to take a step back from regular banding aged 86.

Malcolm started playing at the age of 8, and a distinguished career as a cornet player saw him playing for many Salvation Army bands and the Royal Air Force, later holding the principal cornet seat with the Otley Band for many years. Malcolm recalled performing 'Resurgam' under Eric Ball who he said was "a fine conductor and one of the kindest men you could meet."

Fine cornet player

Malcolm was delighted to join the Harrogate Band in January 2023 and immediately helped the band secure a runner-up finish at the North of England Area Championships.

Band Chairperson, Simon Lancaster-Brown told 4BR: "Malcolm is a fine cornet player and we're delighted that he joined us. His impact on the world of brass banding cannot be underestimated over the last 80 years and he has inspired and mentored so many young players".

Keep practicing

He added: "While Malcolm has chosen to take a step back from regular playing, he has already been told by his wife to ensure he keeps up practising for a least an hour a day to get out of the way!"

Malcolm's son, David will now take over the family links occupying the second man down position at the Harrogate Band.