50th anniversary boost for Brackley

The Brackley & District Band has enjoyed a fine start to its 50th anniversary year — with the hope of more good results to come.

Brackley
  There are lots of smiling faces again at Brackley

Tuesday, 04 April 2023

        

Brackley & District Band is looking to build on its encouraging success at the recent Midlands Regional Championships in Corby.

The band just missed out on a trip to the Cheltenham Fourth Section National Final after coming fourth in a well match field of 15 bands — although any disappointment was tempered by the fact that it was their best performance at the contest for a number of years.

Band member Alec Stageman who only joined in the last few months told 4BR: "Everyone was very supportive of each other and I was made to feel welcome, like I'd always been there.

We did very well considering there were many of us new to the band. I also enjoyed the social time after, so can't wait to do it all again."

This all bodes well for the future as we work to build the band back up to full strength in this, its 50th anniversary yearMD, Dave Howard

Long way

Speaking about the upturn in fortunes, recently appointed conductor Dave Howard who led the band on his contest debut said: "We have come a long way in the few months that we've been working together.

This all bodes well for the future as we work to build the band back up to full strength in this, its 50th anniversary year. I'm also looking forward to some exciting concerts and further competition success in the future."

        

