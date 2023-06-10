Still time to enter a Grimethorpe Composition

Grimethorpe Colliery Band is looking to encourage more works for the brass band medium with its first composition competition — and there is still time to enter.

The initiative aims to encourage composers at all stages of musical development from across the globe to create new music for the brass band medium.

The band offers a first prize of £1,000, with an additional award for a runner-up as well as an under-24 prize to further encourage aspiring young composers.

All award winners will have their work featured in Grimethorpe's concert programmes and forthcoming recordings.

Proud heritage

Band Manager Richard Windle told 4BR: "We have already had a great response and we are delighted that we are seeing challenging works that embrace innovation and inventiveness."

Dr Liz Lane and Dr Jack Stamp will judge the entries with the winning works performed at a concert on Saturday 15th July as part of the Barnsley 'Brassed-On' Festival.

Entries are open to composers of all ages, both nationally and internationally.

We want to encourage entertaining but challenging works that embrace innovation and inventiveness — so new ideas are welcome to enhance the traditional brass band template Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Criteria:

Compositions must be 4-6 minutes in length

Compositions must not have been previously published or performed and must contain a fully transposed set of parts including a score as well as an MP3 realisation of the composition.

The composition must be for standard brass band instrumentation.





How to enter:

All entries should be submitted to composercomp@grimethorpeband.com by Friday 30th June.

For further information go to: https://grimethorpeband.co.uk/composercomp/