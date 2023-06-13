Lichfield youngsters prepare for Grimethorpe Adventure

25 primary school youngsters are practicing hard for their appearance with Grimethorpe Colliery Band next month.

25 excited youngsters from the Willows Primary School have been working hard practicing on their p-Cornets and pTrumpets to link up with the band when they perform in Lichfield Cathedral as part of the Lichfield Festival on 8th July.