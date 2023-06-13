                 

Lichfield youngsters prepare for Grimethorpe Adventure

25 primary school youngsters are practicing hard for their appearance with Grimethorpe Colliery Band next month.

Grimethorpe
  The initiative is called 'A Grimethorpe Adventure'. (Image: Copyright and publication agreed with Willows Primary School)

Tuesday, 13 June 2023

        

Children at a primary school in Lichfield in Staffordshire are busy preparing for a concert appearance with Grimethorpe Colliery Band next month.

25 excited youngsters from the Willows Primary School have been working hard practicing on their p-Cornets and pTrumpets to link up with the band when they perform in Lichfield Cathedral as part of the Lichfield Festival on 8th July.

The pupils are receiving free tuition in addition to the free instruments thanks to Lichfield Festival's 'Aspire!' learning and participation programme, which has partnered with the Yorkshire band as well as Entrust Music Service Staffordshire and Warwick Music Group — manufacturers of the colourful plastic cornets and trumpets.

4BR was informed that classroom sessions are well underway and the youngsters can't wait for 'A Grimethorpe Adventure' in front of an audience of 750 people.

Great fun

The children are receiving tuition from Entrust Music Service brass tutor and Grimethorpe solo euphonium player Mark Glover, with 10-year-old Aaina saying: "I've never learned a musical instrument before. It is quite hard, but worth it and great fun!"

Meanwhile her friend Mace, aged 9, added: "My trumpet lessons are really interesting, and I am learning how to read music as well."

Passion

Speaking about the venture, Caroline King, Head of Development at Lichfield Festival told 4BR: "We are thrilled to be spearheading such an exciting musical initiative and it's testament to the commitment of Willows Primary School and all involved who are sharing their passion and knowledge of brass band music with the children."

Caroline added: "By removing any financial barriers, we're increasing access to the arts: That's life-changing, as the benefits of learning to play an instrument go hand in hand with confidence, creativity and educational attainment."

Can't wait

The sentiments were echoed by Adam McCulloch of Warwick Music Group, who added: "We are delighted to play our part. Our instruments are designed to unlock the musical potential in learners and enable children to discover a passion for making music — so this is a project we are proud to support. We can't wait to hear the results!"

Our instruments are designed to unlock the musical potential in learners and enable children to discover a passion for making music — so this is a project we are proud to supportWarwick Music Group

Support

The project has been made possible by the support of Swinfen Broun Charitable Trust, K. B. Jackson & Son (Midlands) Ltd, and Essington Park Limited. 4BR was informed that Lichfield Festival hopes that with additional funding the timescale and impact of the project can be extended.

The Lichfield Festival takes place between 6th-16th July. 'A Grimethorpe Adventure' is at Lichfield Cathedral on Saturday 8th July. Tickets and details from: www.lichfieldfestival.org

        

