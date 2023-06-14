                 

Tennant concert almost full to the brim

There are only a few places left to fill to enjoy the celebration concert to honour the wonderful musical life of Willie Tennant.

Wednesday, 14 June 2023

        

4BR has been informed that there has been a remarkable response from the wider banding public to help celebrate the life of Willie Tennant, one of the Scottish banding's finest servants.

The concert at Wynd Centre in Paisley (Friday 23rd June — 7.30pm) will honour his dedication and commitment to the banding movement — one that remained tied closely to the Kirkintilloch Band from 1937.

Respected

Wille was a hugely respected figure, and in 2001 was presented with the Diploma of the Worshipful Company of Musicians in recognition of 64 years of teaching of young people.

A spokesperson for the band said: "There are really only a few tickets left — so please get in touch if you wish to come along. We can squeeze a few more in for what promises to be a wonderful event.

We also a have a few more spaces left to perform in the special band for the occasion, so please get in touch to be a part.

There are literally hundreds of players who owe their love of brass banding to him. He was a remarkable man in so many ways, and we hope this concert will celebrate that in the best way possible."

Charity fund raising

The concert which has been organised with his family hopes to bring together many of his life-long friends and colleagues, with the event also raising funds for the charity Alzheimer Scotland.

To reserve tickets or play in the band, please contact: thekirkieband@gmail.com

        

