Fellowship accolade for Harper

Philip Harper is to become a Fellow of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

  Philip Harper will become a fellow of the RWCMD in Cardiff

Friday, 16 June 2023

        

Cory MD, Philip Harper is to become an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

He will join four leading artistic figures in being presented with the accolade at the RWCMD's graduation ceremony on Friday 7th July at St David's Hall in Cardiff.

Fellows

Speaking about the awards, which will also include Ursula Jones OBE, former manager of the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble, Lisa Burger CBE, former joint chief executive of the National Theatre, writer and performance artist Jonny Cotsen and renowned violinist and composer Rakhi Singh, RWCMD Principal Helena Gaunt said: "A huge welcome to our new Fellows — each of them a visionary and innovator in their field.

Coming from major institutions like the National Theatre and Cory Band, to breakthrough initiatives like Manchester Collective, they offer immediate inspiration for the College community."

Distinctive excellence

She added: "Their distinctive excellence and bold thinking are wonderful examples of just what we need as we continue the journey to transform professional training for the future and enable emerging artists to make a real difference as they step onto a global stage."

Mutually beneficial

In response to the news, Philip Harper told 4BR: "Although this is a wonderful personal recognition it has come from what has been a hugely mutually beneficial partnership Cory Band has had with the Royal Welsh College for many years.

Their support during Covid-19 and our musical links through our annual composer competition and our concerts as its Brass Band in Residence have been based on the promotion of inclusive musical excellence.

I am honoured by the award of the fellowship and look forward to maintaining my and the band's relationship with the college for many years to come."

Concert appearances

This weekend Cory can be heard in a partnership of a different kind as they perform alongside the Morriston Orpheus, Rhondda and Pendyrus Male Voice Choirs at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on Saturday 17th June, as well as the high profile Welsh Proms at St David's Hall on 12th July.

        

TAGS: Cory

