Winter days end at Manger

Manger Musikklag say a fond farewell to conductor Martin Winter.

Manger
  Martin Winter brought contest and artistic success to Manger

Monday, 19 June 2023

        

Manger Musikklag recently said a fond goodbye to conductor Martin Winter who has stepped down from his role.

Martin's association with the Norwegian band stretches back to 2001 when he first took them to the Siddis Entertainment contest. He later led Manger to memorable victories at the event in 2008, 2010, 2018 and 2021 with programmes full of inventive musical thinking.

In addition he also led them to success at the Grenland International Brass Band Festival and the one-off International Brass Band Contest in Belgium.

World class musicianship

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Martin has always enjoyed the greatest respect for everyone associated with Manger Musikklag.

His world class musicianship has given us all enormous benefits over the years, and we will be forever grateful to him. We wish Martin the very best for the future and we hope to see him again many times in the coming years."

His world class musicianship has given us all enormous benefits over the years, and we will be forever grateful to himManger Musikklag

New appointment for 2024

The band is now inviting applications for the conducting role from Autumn 2024.

Further details can be found at: https://www.mangermusikklag.com/single-post/manger-musikklag-s%C3%B8kjer-ny-fast-dirigent-fr%C3%A5-hausten-2024

        

