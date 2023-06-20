Wooldrige steps down from top man role at Watership Brass

Mike Wooldbridge has stepped down as principal cornet of Watership Brass after 16 years of outstanding service.

Mick took over the end chair in 2007 as the band headed off on a successful tour to Feltre in Italy, whilst his final outing was fittingly for a hometown bandstand concert in Newbury in Berkshire. Fellow front row cornet player Andrew Willis will now take on the role.

Dedicated service

Speaking about the news, Musical Director Mark Picken said: "Mick has led the band through a very successful period, and I'd like to thank him for his dedicated service and his outstanding musical contribution.

I'm pleased Mick will continue to play with us and support Andrew who becomes only the fourth holder of the seat in the last 30 years."