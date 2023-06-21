Co-op Funeralcare reveals the most popular music played at services in 2023 — from Andrea Bocelli to Monty Python...

The UK's leading funeral provider, Co-op Funeralcare, has revealed its lists of most popular funeral service music — many of which are played in arrangements by brass bands.

It is based on data that comes from over 93,000 services conducted by the company's 7,000 plus member providers in the last year, with music ranging from traditional hymns to football songs and any number of pop songs.

Say goodbye

Speaking about the research, Gill Stewart, Managing Director at Co-op Funeralcare said: "Music plays such a big part in all of our lives so it's no surprise that our favourite songs play a role in the way we say goodbye too.

The songs we choose for a funeral all hold unique and personal meaning for ourselves and loved ones but naturally some songs remain more popular than others."

They added: "Each element of a funeral is a very personal choice and we're encouraging the nation to be more open about their funeral wishes, making it clear to their loved ones what they would want for themselves when the time comes, and music is a really simple and comforting place to start."

Most popular

The most popular funeral service music item of the past year was 'Time to say Goodbye' by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman, followed by Frank Sinatra's rendition of 'My Way' and Ed Sheeran's 'Supermarket Flowers'.

The most popular football song was 'You Never Walk Alone', followed by the theme tune to 'Match of the Day' and Glasgow Rangers FC's 'Simply the Best' sung by Tina Turner, with Manchester City's 'Blue Moon' just pipping Manchester United's 'Glory, Glory' further down the list.

Old rockers

Old rockers tend to chose 'Bat out of Hell' by Meatloaf followed by 'Wish You Were Here' by Pink Floyd and 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' by Aerosmith, whilst Indie band fans also go for 'Chasing Cars' by Snow Patrol and 'Live Forever' by Oasis as well as that bit of Ed Sheeran.

Traditionalist though still opt for 'All Things Brights and Beautiful', 'Jerusalem' or 'Abide with Me'.

Quirky

The research also showed that there is a continued rise in music from those who want their lives celebrated in a less reverential way — with a quirky sense of humour more often than not with Eric Idle's 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' or even 'Living in a Box'.

In the past year there have also been requests for 'Candy Shop' by 50 Cent, 'Take Me Back to London' by Stormzy and 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' by Shania Twain.

Top 10:

1. Time To Say Goodbye (Andrea Bocelli & Sarah Brightman)

2. My Way (Frank Sinatra)

3. Supermarket Flowers (Ed Sheeran)

4. Wind Beneath My Wings (Bette Midler)

5. We'll Meet Again (Vera Lynn)

6. Somewhere Over the Rainbow (Eva Cassidy)

7. You'll Never Walk Alone (Gerry & The Pacemakers)

8. All Things Bright & Beautiful (Hymn)

9. Abide With Me (Hymn)

10. Dancing In the Sky (Dannii & Lizzy)