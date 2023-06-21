                 

*
banner

News

Time to say goodbye...

Co-op Funeralcare reveals the most popular music played at services in 2023 — from Andrea Bocelli to Monty Python...

DEATH
  There has been a great change in the music played at services

Wednesday, 21 June 2023

        

The UK's leading funeral provider, Co-op Funeralcare, has revealed its lists of most popular funeral service music — many of which are played in arrangements by brass bands.

It is based on data that comes from over 93,000 services conducted by the company's 7,000 plus member providers in the last year, with music ranging from traditional hymns to football songs and any number of pop songs.

Say goodbye

Speaking about the research, Gill Stewart, Managing Director at Co-op Funeralcare said: "Music plays such a big part in all of our lives so it's no surprise that our favourite songs play a role in the way we say goodbye too.

The songs we choose for a funeral all hold unique and personal meaning for ourselves and loved ones but naturally some songs remain more popular than others."

They added: "Each element of a funeral is a very personal choice and we're encouraging the nation to be more open about their funeral wishes, making it clear to their loved ones what they would want for themselves when the time comes, and music is a really simple and comforting place to start."

Most popular

The most popular funeral service music item of the past year was 'Time to say Goodbye' by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman, followed by Frank Sinatra's rendition of 'My Way' and Ed Sheeran's 'Supermarket Flowers'.

The most popular football song was 'You Never Walk Alone', followed by the theme tune to 'Match of the Day' and Glasgow Rangers FC's 'Simply the Best' sung by Tina Turner, with Manchester City's 'Blue Moon' just pipping Manchester United's 'Glory, Glory' further down the list.

Old rockers

Old rockers tend to chose 'Bat out of Hell' by Meatloaf followed by 'Wish You Were Here' by Pink Floyd and 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' by Aerosmith, whilst Indie band fans also go for 'Chasing Cars' by Snow Patrol and 'Live Forever' by Oasis as well as that bit of Ed Sheeran.

Traditionalist though still opt for 'All Things Brights and Beautiful', 'Jerusalem' or 'Abide with Me'.

The research also showed that there is a continued rise in music from those who want their lives celebrated in a less reverential way — with Eric Idle's 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' or even 'Living in a Box'4BR

Quirky

The research also showed that there is a continued rise in music from those who want their lives celebrated in a less reverential way — with a quirky sense of humour more often than not with Eric Idle's 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' or even 'Living in a Box'.

In the past year there have also been requests for 'Candy Shop' by 50 Cent, 'Take Me Back to London' by Stormzy and 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' by Shania Twain.

Top 10:

1. Time To Say Goodbye (Andrea Bocelli & Sarah Brightman)
2. My Way (Frank Sinatra)
3. Supermarket Flowers (Ed Sheeran)
4. Wind Beneath My Wings (Bette Midler)
5. We'll Meet Again (Vera Lynn)
6. Somewhere Over the Rainbow (Eva Cassidy)
7. You'll Never Walk Alone (Gerry & The Pacemakers)
8. All Things Bright & Beautiful (Hymn)
9. Abide With Me (Hymn)
10. Dancing In the Sky (Dannii & Lizzy)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Swiss Open

Swiss Open looks to classic works for title challengers

June 21 • Ten bands will compete for the Swiss Open title in Luzern this September with Cory adding the Gala Concert entertainment.

Ebbw Valley

Ebbw Valley to look the part at Cheltenham

June 21 • Welsh First Section National Finalists hope to look as well as play the part at Cheltenham later this year thanks to help from generous donors.

Fairlop

Fairlop march towards Cheltenham

June 21 • Fairlop Brass has already enjoyed a memorable 2023 with the hope of more great days to come...

BB

No more cheques in the registry post...

June 21 • The Brass Band Players Registry will not accept cheque payments from 1st June.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN YOUTH BAND

Saturday 24 June • Pemberton Old Wigan Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 25 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 26 June • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Mereside Brass -

Friday 30 June • St Luke's Church. Starion Road. Goostrey. Cheshire CW4 8PE

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band - Brass for YAS Charity Summer Concert

Saturday 1 July • St Austin's Theatre, 4 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield WF1 3QN

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

June 19 • Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by new MD Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class euph or bari, position negotiable. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR. The band are looking forward to summer engagements coming up!

The Marple Band

June 18 • The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Solo Baritone, Back Row Cornets and Tuned Percussion player to join our successful band. If you think you have what it takes to play in 2nd Section band, plea

Harlow Brass Band

June 17 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR / CONDUCTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top