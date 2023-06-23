Stocksbridge to re-Unite for Full Monty thanks

The call has gone out for former Stocksbridge Band players to get back together for one night only to thank NHS staff...

The Unite the Union Band is set to thank the staff of the NHS who got one of their longest serving members back on the road to full health after contracting Covid-19, by putting on a special concert later this year.

Best way

Trevor Goodison was cared for at the Intensive Care Unit at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, and with media interest once again on the famous 'Full Monty' film following the production of a new television series focussing on the main characters 25 years after they first hit the screens, a band reunion seemed like the best way of saying thanks.

The then Stocksbridge Engineering Band, with Trevor in the ranks, certainly played their part in making the film a hit, so as spokesperson Gemma Grayson told 4BR, there was no better way to help raise funds for the Sheffield Hospitals Charity than getting back 'for one night only'â€¦



The concert will take place on the evening of Sunday 20th August, at Crookes Social Club, Sheffield.

Keep your hat on

"We couldn't think of a better way to say thanks to the wonderful staff who helped Trevor and so many people during Covid,"Emma said. "It was a great time to be with the band so if any former player would like to join us for the event, please get in touch. You can keep your hat on if you likeâ€¦"

Further details can be found on the band's Facebook page.