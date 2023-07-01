                 

News

New brass band podcast launched

Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale will host a new podcast series exploring the traditions, culture and history of the brass band movement.

Evolution
  Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale will host the episodes with a special guest

Saturday, 01 July 2023

        

A brand new podcast has been launched with the aim of exploring the rich culture and history of the brass banding world.

Hosted by well-known player, conductor and adjudicator Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale alongside a special guest, it will delve into a topic from the brass band past — from contests and events to personalities, traditions and stories.

First episodes

For the first episode Helen is joined by the respected brass researcher and historian Gavin Holman, the owner of Internet Bandsman's Everything Within (IBEW) to discuss how band histories are discovered, recorded and saved for the future.

Episode 2 sees Helen chat with bandsman and author Chris Ord to talk about the famous Northumberland Miner's Picnic

Favourite things

Helen told 4BR: "I'm very excited to start the Brass Evolution journey as it incorporates some of my favourite things — history, podcasts and of course, brass bands.

I hope share some of the brilliant research, traditions and personal stories by talking to guests from across the brass band movement."

Brass Evolution is available to listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and everywhere you can find podcasts.

Further information:

You can contact Helen at: brassevolutionpodcast@gmail.com

Instagram: @brassevolution
brassevolutionpodcast@gmail.com

Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/brass-evolution/id1693192717

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0ihBr4vpjVDJamsGiU6Fav?si=aa0a3108d5af401c

https://brassevolution.buzzsprout.com

        

