Eisteddfod changes confirmed for 2023 event

There will be combined competitive sections at the Welsh National Eisteddfod this year as well as a Youth Section.

Eisteddfod
  The new changes come into effect this year in Boduan in Gwynedd.

Saturday, 01 July 2023

        

The 2023 National Eisteddfod of Wales will take place in Boduan in Gwynedd between the 5th and 12th August.

As previously reported on 4BR there has been a change in the televised brass band competitions which this year take place on Sunday 6th August.

Combined

There will be a Youth Section at 1.00pm, followed by a combined Third & Fourth Section and a combined Championship and First Section. The adjudicator will be Gary Davies.

It is understood that the winning band in the Youth event will be put forward to represent the nation in the appropriate section of the 2024 European Youth Championship.

Recently the 2024 event will be held in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

        

