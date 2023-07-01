Presidential prelude to Friary coronation concert tribute

Frairy Brass recently enjoyed their concert appearance in Surrey under new MD Nigel Taken.

Royal Albert Hall National Finalist Friary Brass recently returned to Ash in Surrey for a charity concert organised by the local parish council to celebrate the Coronation of HRH King Charles III.

However, they opened their programme with a standing version of 'The President' march — no political point intended, but a nod to their recent enjoyable appearance at the Whit Friday contests.

Presidential start

With MD Nigel Taken making his concert debut with the band, they continued with a varied first half that included 'Prelude on Tallis', 'Appalachian Mountain' and 'The Lord Bless You and Keep', before soloists Richard and Lauren played with cornet and flugel duet 'I Know Him so Well' from the musical 'Chess'.

'Balkan Dance', 'Can You Read my Mind' and 'The Catskills' brought the first half to its finale of 'Riverdance'.

Flag waving

The 'Coronation March' followed by 'The Mill on the Cliff' overture and a Nigel Taken standard for his summer concerts, 'Manhattan Skyline' offered the prelude for a flag-waving Prom set.

Euph player Chris Straker dazzled with Hartmann's 'Rule Britannia', followed by the usual 'Last Night' favourites — all rounded off with 'Jerusalem' and 'Pomp and Circumstance No. 1'.

A retiring collection was held in favour of the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust.