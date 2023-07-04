                 

*
News

Wardle youngsters have a blast at Brighouse

The youngsters of Wardle Junior Blast certainly enjoyed their debut appearance at the recent Brighouse March & Hymn Tune contest.

Wardle
  The youngsters met up with the stars of Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Tuesday, 04 July 2023

        

Members of Wardle Junior Blast certainly enjoyed their debut appearance at the recent Brighouse March & Hymn Tune contest.

Not only did they perform brilliantly dressed smartly in their red jackets as they came runner-up to Elland Silver Band in the Youth category, but they also wowed the crowds and adjudicator Alan Morrison with their march and hymn playing.

Meeting the stars

All that and 9-year old Ryuto Calderbank was presented with the 'Youngest Player' award, whilst they were thrilled to be able to meet up and have their picture taken with the stars of British Open Champion Brighouse & Rastrick — with plenty of them making sure they also got their pics with the famous Gold Trophy.

I was so proud of them all on the day — they were fantastic ambassadors for their school and their familiesMD, Lee Rigg

Fantastic ambassadors

Conductor Lee Rigg told B4R: "We all loved it. It was a fantastic day despite the weather and a great way to round off what has been a memorable year for them all. My thanks got to the Brighouse players who were brilliant."

"All the children are aged 8 to 10 so some will be moving up to high school in September and are looking forward to joining the award-winning Wardle Youth Band. I was so proud of them all on the day — they were fantastic ambassadors for their school and their families."

        

TAGS: Wardle High School

Wardle

Wardle youngsters have a blast at Brighouse

July 4 • The youngsters of Wardle Junior Blast certainly enjoyed their debut appearance at the recent Brighouse March & Hymn Tune contest.

