                 

*
banner

News

Report & Result: 2023 Wetherby Drovers March & Hymn Tune

Fishburn claims the inaugural march and hymn tune honours in Wetherby.

Fishburn
  Fishburn celebrate in Wetherby after their victory

Tuesday, 04 July 2023

        

The Fishburn Band claimed the honours at the inaugural Wetherby Drovers March & Hymn Tune contest.

Led by Duncan Beckley, their performances of William German's march 'The President' and their hymn tune selection of 'Love Unknown' saw them secure the overall title as well as gain prizes for 'Best Championship Section Band' with John Gill taking the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

Second place and the Deportment prize went to fellow North of England rivals Harrogate, as they performed 'Knight Templar' and 'Peace', with the final podium spot going to Hebden Bridge who played 'Knight Templar' and 'Prelude on Lavenham'.

Tewit Youth Band also gave a hugely enjoyable pre-contest concert before the contest began.

Didn't we do well

Speaking about their success son their Facebook page Fishburn said: "Didn't we do well!

Under the expert guidance of Duncan Beckley we have been named the overall winner and also walked away with the prizes for Best Championship Section Band and Best Instrumentalist. The winner's banner will take pride of place on the wall of our bandroom."

Enjoyed listening

Adjudicator Gordon Eddison later wrote on his Facebook page: "The 15 bands worked hard to march well as they progressed through the narrow streets then perform a hymn tune and contest march on the stand. I enjoyed listening to every one.

From Championship through the sections to 'unregistered/training' — although perhaps 'development section' might be better — all had much to praise. Thanks for the privilege of allowing me to be the first adjudicator at this inaugural event — it was an honour."

Result:


Adjudicator: Gordon Eddison
Deportment: Robert Stewart

1. Fishburn (Duncan Beckley): 78/79/31.5 = 188.5
2. Harrogate (Craig Ratcliffe): 74/75/34 = 183
3. Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns): 76/77/28 = 181
4. Reg Vardy (Chris Shanks): 70/74/33.5 = 177.5
5. Kippax (James Beecham): 73/78/24 = 175
6. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall): 71/72/30.5 = 173.5
7. Garforth Brass (John Thompson): 67/68/28.5 = 163.5
8. Wetherby & District Silver (Craig Ratcliffe): 61/69/33 = 163
9= Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles): 66/70/23.5 = 159.5
9= Shepherd Group Academy (Craig Brown): 65/62/32.5 = 159.5
11. Old Silkstone (N/K): 68/65/23 = 156
12. Wakefield Metropolitan (N/K): 60/64/31 = 155
13. Maltby Miners Welfare (N/K): 63/66/25.5 = 154.5
14. Knaresborough Silver (Nicholas Garrett): 57/58/25 = 140
15. Garforth Training (N/K): 56/56/20 = 132

Best Instrumentalist: John Gill (cornet) — Fishburn Band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

MERCER AND bARKER

Mercer & Barker link up with Band Supplies

July 4 • The leading mouthpieces makers have linked up with the leading brass band retailer to ensure players can get their lips on their products.

World of Brass

World of Brass offers job opportunity

July 4 • There is a great new job opportunity on offer with World of Brass.

Fishburn

Report & Result: 2023 Wetherby Drovers March & Hymn Tune

July 4 • Fishburn claims the inaugural march and hymn tune honours in Wetherby.

Wardle

Wardle youngsters have a blast at Brighouse

July 4 • The youngsters of Wardle Junior Blast certainly enjoyed their debut appearance at the recent Brighouse March & Hymn Tune contest.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 7 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Lichfield Cathedral

Saturday 8 July • Lichfield Cathedral. 19A The Close . Lichfield, Staffordshire WS13 7LD

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN B BAND

Saturday 8 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Longridge Band - Longridge Band

Saturday 8 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 10 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

July 3 • Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band have a few empty chairs that need you. Tenor trombone, Solo Baritone and a Bb or Eb Bass. Rehearse Tuesday's and Friday's. Situated close to Junction 29 - M1.

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

July 3 • Enthusiastic Musical Director, to take our friendly 2nd Section Band. Varied concert schedule, rehearsals every Tuesday and Friday. Based at Pleasley Miners Welfare. Situated close to Junction 29 M1.

Welwyn Garden City Band

July 3 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a varied summer season ahead of us and an eye on the autumn contest season. We have a vacancy for a REPIANO CORNET and/or THIRD CORNET player. Our MD is Will Douglas.

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top