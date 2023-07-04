Report & Result: 2023 Wetherby Drovers March & Hymn Tune

Fishburn claims the inaugural march and hymn tune honours in Wetherby.

The Fishburn Band claimed the honours at the inaugural Wetherby Drovers March & Hymn Tune contest.

Led by Duncan Beckley, their performances of William German's march 'The President' and their hymn tune selection of 'Love Unknown' saw them secure the overall title as well as gain prizes for 'Best Championship Section Band' with John Gill taking the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

Second place and the Deportment prize went to fellow North of England rivals Harrogate, as they performed 'Knight Templar' and 'Peace', with the final podium spot going to Hebden Bridge who played 'Knight Templar' and 'Prelude on Lavenham'.

Tewit Youth Band also gave a hugely enjoyable pre-contest concert before the contest began.

Didn't we do well

Speaking about their success son their Facebook page Fishburn said: "Didn't we do well!

Under the expert guidance of Duncan Beckley we have been named the overall winner and also walked away with the prizes for Best Championship Section Band and Best Instrumentalist. The winner's banner will take pride of place on the wall of our bandroom."

Enjoyed listening

Adjudicator Gordon Eddison later wrote on his Facebook page: "The 15 bands worked hard to march well as they progressed through the narrow streets then perform a hymn tune and contest march on the stand. I enjoyed listening to every one.

From Championship through the sections to 'unregistered/training' — although perhaps 'development section' might be better — all had much to praise. Thanks for the privilege of allowing me to be the first adjudicator at this inaugural event — it was an honour."

Result:



Adjudicator: Gordon Eddison

Deportment: Robert Stewart

1. Fishburn (Duncan Beckley): 78/79/31.5 = 188.5

2. Harrogate (Craig Ratcliffe): 74/75/34 = 183

3. Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns): 76/77/28 = 181

4. Reg Vardy (Chris Shanks): 70/74/33.5 = 177.5

5. Kippax (James Beecham): 73/78/24 = 175

6. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall): 71/72/30.5 = 173.5

7. Garforth Brass (John Thompson): 67/68/28.5 = 163.5

8. Wetherby & District Silver (Craig Ratcliffe): 61/69/33 = 163

9= Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles): 66/70/23.5 = 159.5

9= Shepherd Group Academy (Craig Brown): 65/62/32.5 = 159.5

11. Old Silkstone (N/K): 68/65/23 = 156

12. Wakefield Metropolitan (N/K): 60/64/31 = 155

13. Maltby Miners Welfare (N/K): 63/66/25.5 = 154.5

14. Knaresborough Silver (Nicholas Garrett): 57/58/25 = 140

15. Garforth Training (N/K): 56/56/20 = 132

Best Instrumentalist: John Gill (cornet) — Fishburn Band

