Manger look to return to success with new signings

Five former players return to Manger Musikklag as they look ahead to a busy Autumn series of events.

MANGER
  The band has welcomed the return of the five players

Wednesday, 05 July 2023

        

Manger Musikklag has welcomed back a quintet of players who will return to the former European Champion's ranks in time for their Autumn series of concerts and Siddis contest appearance.

Return

All have enjoyed considerable success with the band in past, with Preben Johansen (soprano), Anne Britt Hermansen (cornet), Torhild Andvik (cornet), Erik TrÃ¦land Hella (tuba) and Sigurd Olsen (percussion) now returning to help spearhead their attempt to regain the Siddis title they won in 2021 as well the National title they last triumphed at in 2010.

Over the moon

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are over the moon to see these fantastic musicians back with us as well look ahead to a busy period for the band."

Images copyright: Manger Musikklag

        

