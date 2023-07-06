2023 New Zealand National Championships underway

The oldest National Championships in the world are currently underway in Dunedin — and you can enjoy it all from the comfort of your own home.

The New Zealand National Championships, the oldest in the brass band world, are currently taking place in the wonderful south island city of Dunedin from the 5th to the 8th July. It is the first time the championships have returned to the city since 2010.

Not only are there the titles to be won in each band section, but there are also a host of ensemble and individual awards, including the prestigious 'Champion of Champions' solo title.

The whole event is being broadcast by the irrepressible Tim Kelly at www.brassbanned.com so if you want to enjoy the action just click on the link.

Champion of Champions

The various solo and ensemble events have already started with Thursday's schedule being rounded off with the 'Champion of Champions' contest (starts 8.25am UK time), which was first held in 1927. The 2022 winner was Murray Borthwick of North Shore Brass.

Band contests

Friday (7th July) starts with the traditional Parade of Band through the streets of the city, before the start of the main band contests (sacred item and test-piece) at 2100 seat Town Hall at Dunedin Centre, and its smaller 420 seat Glenroy Auditorium. The own choice selections are performed the following day (Sat 8th July).

Wellington Brass will be looking to claim its ninth top section title in the last ten contests events

The adjudicators for the events are Tom Davoren and Mark Ford.

Test pieces:



A Grade: Concerto No 1 (1999 edition) (Derek Bourgeois)

B Grade: Journey into Freedom (Eric Ball)

C Grade: A Little Light Music (Philip Wilby)

D Grade: And my soul overflow! (David Chaulk)