South American adventure for Canadian Staff Band

The Canadian Staff Band of the Salvation Army will be heading to South America in a few weeks time to take their music and mission to Chile and Argentina from July 24th to 28the under the baton of Bandmaster John Lam.

The band was originally formed in the early 1900s, although following the tragic loss of life during the sinking of the ship Empress of Ireland in 1914 it was not officially re-established until 1969.

The band currently rehearses weekly and performs a wide variety of repertoire which it aims to showcase on its tour.

To find out more go to:





https://salvationist.ca/canadian-staff-band/band/