Foden's to preview National mountain assault

The National champion will be at Regent Hall the night before they look to make it three wins in a row on Edward Gregson's test-piece.

Foden's will preview their challenge to claim a hat-trick of National titles at the Royal Albert Hall later this year with their traditional appearance at Regent Hall the night before the contest.

Their appearance under the baton of Russell Gray on Friday 20th October (7.45pm) will also see them perform the set-work, Edward Gregson's, 'Of Men and Mountains'.

Tickets

Tickets for the event are £20 and can purchased through www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens or tickets@fodensband.co.uk

You can also turn up on the night at Regent Hall at 275 Oxford Street, London (W1C 2DJ)