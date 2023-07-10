                 

News

Grimethorpe announces composer semi-final line-up

105 works have been whittled down to 17 for the next stage of the inaugural Grimethorpe Colliery Band Composer Competition.

Grimethorpe
  The band received 105 entries from across the globe

Monday, 10 July 2023

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced the short-list of semi finalists whose works will move to the next stage of their inaugural Composition Competition.

The band was delighted to receive 105 entries from across the globe with the quality of works ensuring that it made for a difficult decision to decide on the 17 semi-finalists.

Worldwide appeal

Band Manager Richard Windle told 4BR: "It's testament to the worldwide appeal of Grimethorpe Colliery Band that we received so many entries and of such quality.

We could have easily doubled the number of semi-finalists and we are also delighted that there are now well over 100 compositions that have been added to the brass band repertoire."

Richard also revealed that it is now hoped that a CD recording of some of the pieces will be made for release at a future date as well as getting a number published professionally.

Concert announcement

The semi-final compositions will be judged by the band's Composers in Association, Dr Liz Lane and Dr Jack Stamp. Five pieces will then be shortlisted to be performed in a special rehearsal this week by the band before the announcement is made as part of their appearance at the 'Barnsley Brassed On Festival' on Saturday 15th July.

Tickets for the concert which will be held at the Parkway Cinema are available at:

https://barnsleyparkway.admit-one.eu/?p=details&eventCode=78928

Semi-finalists:

Parade De Cirque (Chris Cobon)
Mirror (Werner De Bleser)
Jigsaws of Resistance (Geoff Hannan)
Babero Giacoso (Philip Lawrence)
Provenance for Brass (Ray Douglas)
Syzgy (Kang Ning Lim)
Fallen Souls (Andrew Wainwright)
Stormbirds (Elias Dejahang)
Whodunnit? (Karl Whelan)
March of the Just (Matthew Herbert)
The Broken Field (Cory Brodack)
The Towers (Samuel Shelley)
Exotic Overture (Jonatas Reis)
Skule Overture (David Saulesco)
Views from the Canopy (Stuart Rynn)
Exciting Races (Katerina Horka)
Carnival of Masks (Nicholas Ma)

        

