Brass in Concert tickets due to go on sale

Tickets for the 2023 Brass in Concert Championships, including the World of Brass in Concert gala concert and Brass in Concert Aspire Day Concert, which takes place on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th November will go on sale in the next 24 hours.
Tickets for all three major events will go on sale from 10.00am on Wednesday 12th July.
Singles and combis
You will be able to buy individual event tickets or special combi-tickets.
Go to: https://sagegateshead.com/seasons/brass-in-concert/
Events:
Brass in Concert Aspire Day
Friday 17th November
3.30pm
World of Brass in Concert Gala Concert
The World of Brass in Concert Gala Concert will feature American visitors Fountain City Band, featuring soloist Isobel Daws as well as the acclaimed BONE-AFIDE trombone quartet.
The compere will be Frank Renton.
Friday 17th November
7.45pm
Fountain City Brass Band
Conductor Dr. Joseph Parisi
BONE-AFIDE
Trombone soloist: Isobel Daws
Brass in Concert Championship
Saturday 18th November
11.00am