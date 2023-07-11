Brass in Concert tickets due to go on sale

You will be able to purchase your tickets for the attractions at the 2023 Brass in Concert Championship from 10.00am on Wednesday 12th July.

Tickets for the 2023 Brass in Concert Championships, including the World of Brass in Concert gala concert and Brass in Concert Aspire Day Concert, which takes place on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th November will go on sale in the next 24 hours.

Tickets for all three major events will go on sale from 10.00am on Wednesday 12th July.

Singles and combis

You will be able to buy individual event tickets or special combi-tickets.

Go to: https://sagegateshead.com/seasons/brass-in-concert/

Events:

Brass in Concert Aspire Day

Friday 17th November

3.30pm

World of Brass in Concert Gala Concert



The World of Brass in Concert Gala Concert will feature American visitors Fountain City Band, featuring soloist Isobel Daws as well as the acclaimed BONE-AFIDE trombone quartet.

The compere will be Frank Renton.

Friday 17th November

7.45pm

Fountain City Brass Band

Conductor Dr. Joseph Parisi

BONE-AFIDE

Trombone soloist: Isobel Daws

Brass in Concert Championship

Saturday 18th November

11.00am