                 

*
banner

News

Brass in Concert tickets due to go on sale

You will be able to purchase your tickets for the attractions at the 2023 Brass in Concert Championship from 10.00am on Wednesday 12th July.

Brighouse
  Tickets will be available from Wednesday 12th from 10.00am

Tuesday, 11 July 2023

        

Tickets for the 2023 Brass in Concert Championships, including the World of Brass in Concert gala concert and Brass in Concert Aspire Day Concert, which takes place on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th November will go on sale in the next 24 hours.

Tickets for all three major events will go on sale from 10.00am on Wednesday 12th July.

Singles and combis

You will be able to buy individual event tickets or special combi-tickets.

Go to: https://sagegateshead.com/seasons/brass-in-concert/

Events:

Brass in Concert Aspire Day

Friday 17th November
3.30pm

World of Brass in Concert Gala Concert


The World of Brass in Concert Gala Concert will feature American visitors Fountain City Band, featuring soloist Isobel Daws as well as the acclaimed BONE-AFIDE trombone quartet.

The compere will be Frank Renton.

Friday 17th November
7.45pm
Fountain City Brass Band
Conductor Dr. Joseph Parisi

BONE-AFIDE
Trombone soloist: Isobel Daws

Brass in Concert Championship

Saturday 18th November
11.00am

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brighouse

Brass in Concert tickets due to go on sale

July 11 • You will be able to purchase your tickets for the attractions at the 2023 Brass in Concert Championship from 10.00am on Wednesday 12th July.

Snape Maltings

Rising ensemble stars set for Snape Maltings

July 11 • Slide Action and Connaught Brass will feature alongside the likes of Mike Lovatt's 'Brass Pack' and saxophonist Jess Gillam at this year's 'Summer at Snape' festival.

BayBrass

Bay Brass adds to the zoo celebrations

July 11 • Bay Brass recently played their part in helping Paignton Zoo celebrate its 100th anniversary as the non-contesting band looks towards an exciting future.

odbba

ODBBA Entertainment open for entries

July 11 • Bands can now enter the popular Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association contest in October.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Brassed On at Parkway Cinema, Barnsley

Saturday 15 July • Parkway Cinema. 62-68 ELDON STREET. BARNSLEY S70 2JL

Chiltern Hills Brass - OBE (Oberhessisches Blechblaserensemble)

Saturday 15 July • Salvation Army Church, Frogmore, High Wycombe HP13 5DG

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 16 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The Hepworth Band - Holme Valley Orchestra

Sunday 16 July • Hepworth United Football Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD91RN

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 17 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

July 11 • Percussion: Our warm and welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps longing to be played!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

July 11 • Solo Trombone or Solo Euphonium: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a Solo Trombone or Euphonium player (our current euphonium player can happily switch to trombone). Others also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

July 11 • 1st Horn, Solo Cornet, 2nd|3rd Cornet: Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player and cornet players to fill gaps on both front and back rows. Other players also welcome!

Pro Cards »

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top