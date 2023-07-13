Foden's celebrate new female compositional voices

Naomi Hill becomes the first winner of the Foden's Band 'Female Composition Initiative' with her work, 'What a Saviour!'

A new work entitled, 'What A Saviour!' by composer Naomi Hill has won the inaugural Foden's Band 'Female Composition Initiative'.

The works of the three finalists were performed by the National Champion at a recent local concert as part of their recognition of International Women's Day.

The initiative, supported by Arts Council England was promoted to encourage female composers under the age of 21 to write works for the brass band medium, and was mentored and judged by Dr Lucy Pankhurst and Dr Liz Lane.

Winner

Naomi was joined at the event by Mary Lillington, who wrote 'The Battle', whilst the third finalist, Anna Conroy who composed 'Take the Cake', joining virtually. Liz and Lucy gave constructive feedback after each performance before announcing Naomi as the winner.

Naomi will now have her work published by Foden's Publishing, with each shortlisted composer being sent a video/audio of their performance and written feedback, as well as gaining a further session of compositional development with Lucy and Liz.

Excellent initiative

Speaking about the project Lucy said: "This has been an excellent initiative in proactively promoting brass bands as a vehicle for new music from young composers that might otherwise not have approached.

The role that Liz and I were tasked with was most certainly not an easy one, but what a privilege it was to be part of the process. I hope it fuels their enthusiasm to continue writing more!"

I was delighted to have the opportunity to get to know more about these impressive composers and their equally impressive compositions Dr Liz Lane

Wonderful to hear

Meanwhile, Liz added: "I was delighted to have the opportunity to get to know more about these impressive composers and their equally impressive compositions.

The three finalists all had very different approaches, with two writing for the medium for the very first time. It was wonderful to hear and thanks to all involved for an excellent initiative.

Our congratulations go to all three and we really do hope we hear more from them in the future in writing for brass bands."