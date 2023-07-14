                 

*
banner

News

Ensembles set for Philip Jones semi final battle

Six outstanding brass ensembles will compete in the semi-final of the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Competition — with the final taking place on Saturday in Birmingham.

Philip Jones
  The competition is taking place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Friday, 14 July 2023

        

The semi-final of the Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition will take place today at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

The event which promotes the excellence and enterprise of young brass quintets in brass chamber music performance, and which reflects the pioneering legacy of the legendary Philip Jones CBE, is being held at the RBC's Bradshaw Hall.

Six ensembles

Six ensembles have made it through to this stage from an initial 11 ensembles that performed during the week, with the final taking place on Saturday 15th July. The competition format is for an ensemble of two trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba and offers a first prize of £7,500, with additional prizes of £5,000 and £2,500.

The jury for the event is Pasi Pirinen (Principal Trumpet, Helsinki Philharmonic); Alan Thomas (Onyx Brass, Septura, former principal trumpet BBC Symphony Orchestra); Annamia Larsson (French horn of Stockholm Chamber Brass); Mayumi Shimizu (Solo trombone of SWR Symphony Orchestra) and Jens Bjørn-Larsen (tuba with Hannover Hochschule, Chamber Orchestra of Europe).

Semi-finalists

The semi-finalists are Phoenix Brass from the Royal Northern College of Music; KamBrass from Barcelona; Perrongen Brass from the Norwegian Academy of Music in Oslo; London Central Brass; New Antonine Brass from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Les Brassuers Quintet from Italy.

The semi-final day will take place on Friday 14th July (free entry â€” 3.00pm to 9.30pm) with the final featuring the top three ensembles taking place the following day (Saturday 15th July â€” £10 entry: 5.00pm â€” 9.00pm)

The semi-final and final is taking place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire4BR

Semi-Final (free):

Friday 14th July

https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/philip-jones-day-2-

Grand Final:

Saturday 15th July

https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/philip-jones-international-brass-ensemble-competition-grand-final

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

cONFERENCE

BBE Conference announces programme of Heritage and Innovation

July 14 • A packed day of speakers, presentations, workshops and music will be showcased at this year's Brass Band England's Conference in Huddersfield.

Philip Jones

Ensembles set for Philip Jones semi final battle

July 14 • Six outstanding brass ensembles will compete in the semi-final of the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Competition — with the final taking place on Saturday in Birmingham.

Bolsover Festival of Brass

Bolsover Festival of Brass draws announced

July 14 • The draws for the 2023 Bolsover Festival of Brass have been announced.

Regent Brass

Tribute postponement for Regent Brass

July 14 • A proposed rail strike has meant the postponement of the Regent Brass 'Tribute & Dedications' concert.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Brassed On at Parkway Cinema, Barnsley

Saturday 15 July • Parkway Cinema. 62-68 ELDON STREET. BARNSLEY S70 2JL

Chiltern Hills Brass - OBE (Oberhessisches Blechblaserensemble)

Saturday 15 July • Salvation Army Church, Frogmore, High Wycombe HP13 5DG

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 16 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The Hepworth Band - Holme Valley Orchestra

Sunday 16 July • Hepworth United Football Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD91RN

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 17 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

Enfield Brass Band

July 13 • Musical Director vacancy closing soon

Friary Brass Band

July 11 • A committed bander, looking for a new challenge? We're currently seeking applications for:. solo cornet, tenor horn (position negotiable), solo Eb bass, percussion (kit, tuned, timpani all welcome)

Stretford Band

July 11 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a a friendly, non-contesting Band with a varied concert programme at local events throughout the year. Based in Manchester. We are looking for someone to take the Band forward.

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top