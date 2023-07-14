Ensembles set for Philip Jones semi final battle

Six outstanding brass ensembles will compete in the semi-final of the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Competition — with the final taking place on Saturday in Birmingham.

The event which promotes the excellence and enterprise of young brass quintets in brass chamber music performance, and which reflects the pioneering legacy of the legendary Philip Jones CBE, is being held at the RBC's Bradshaw Hall.

Six ensembles

Six ensembles have made it through to this stage from an initial 11 ensembles that performed during the week, with the final taking place on Saturday 15th July. The competition format is for an ensemble of two trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba and offers a first prize of £7,500, with additional prizes of £5,000 and £2,500.

The jury for the event is Pasi Pirinen (Principal Trumpet, Helsinki Philharmonic); Alan Thomas (Onyx Brass, Septura, former principal trumpet BBC Symphony Orchestra); Annamia Larsson (French horn of Stockholm Chamber Brass); Mayumi Shimizu (Solo trombone of SWR Symphony Orchestra) and Jens Bjørn-Larsen (tuba with Hannover Hochschule, Chamber Orchestra of Europe).

Semi-finalists

The semi-finalists are Phoenix Brass from the Royal Northern College of Music; KamBrass from Barcelona; Perrongen Brass from the Norwegian Academy of Music in Oslo; London Central Brass; New Antonine Brass from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Les Brassuers Quintet from Italy.

The semi-final day will take place on Friday 14th July (free entry â€” 3.00pm to 9.30pm) with the final featuring the top three ensembles taking place the following day (Saturday 15th July â€” £10 entry: 5.00pm â€” 9.00pm)

Semi-Final (free):

Friday 14th July

https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/philip-jones-day-2-

Grand Final:

Saturday 15th July

https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/philip-jones-international-brass-ensemble-competition-grand-final