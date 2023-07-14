BBE Conference announces programme of Heritage and Innovation

A packed day of speakers, presentations, workshops and music will be showcased at this year's Brass Band England's Conference in Huddersfield.

Brass Bands England has revealed the full programme of speakers, presentations, workshops and discussions that fill the day at the University of Huddersfield on Saturday 7th October.

The theme of the event this year is 'Heritage and Innovation' with the keynote speaker, Gavin Higgins a composer who celebrates the link through many of his works — including his Sky Arts and Royal Philharmonic Society award winning 'Concerto Grosso', described as 'a love letter to brass bands'.

Impressive roster

Also featured on an impressive roster of 22 speakers is Arts Council England CEO Darren Henley, who will take part in a Question & Answer session, whilst delegates will be able to choose from several breakout sessions on themes such as programming contemporary music or staging music to film.

Case studies from Redhills Youth and Amersham Bands will offer an opportunity to see innovative projects in action, whilst guest speaker Prof Arnold Myers will provide an opportunity to learn more about the development of brass instruments.

Old and new

The day will also offer the chance for a guided tour of the Brass Bands Archive, housed at the university's Heritage Quay site, as well as explore items from the collection.

A performance from Hepworth Band will premiÃ©re a new work from the winner of the Newmoon Young Composers Competition, plus achievements will be celebrated in the presentation of the Brass Bands England Awards. The day will end with a networking drinks reception at Heritage Quay.

Brass Band Conference tickets are now available to purchase from the Brass Bands England website.

Conference schedule:



Morning:

Coffee and networking

Keynote speech from Gavin Higgins

Breakout sessions:

Redhills Youth Band: the past we inherit, the future we build

Programming contemporary music

Tour of the Brass Bands Archive

Exclusive Question and Answer session with Darren Henley CBE, Chief Executive of Arts Council England (ACE)

Afternoon:

Lunch will be provided plus your chance to visit Conference exhibitors, network, and visit the Brass Bands Archive.

Performance: Hepworth Band will premiÃ©re the winning composition of the Newmoon Insurance Young Composers Competition

Presentation of the Brass Bands England Awards

Coffee break, exhibitor stands and networking

Breakout sessions:



How to successfully stage music to film

A community band room — how did we do it?

Brass band instruments and their development

Panel discussion: what does the future of banding hold?

Featuring Nigel Stevens — CEO, Brass in Concert Festival; Andrea Price — percussionist, composer and educator, Chetham's School of Music; Abi Groocock — Concerts Project Manager, Sage Gateshead.

Networking drinks at the Brass Bands Archive

Further information:



For the full list of speakers and session information please visit: www.bbconf.uk